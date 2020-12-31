Palm Coast Residents Invited to Take Part in Survey on City Government

City of Palm Coast residents are invited to give input to help shape the future of Palm Coast by taking the 2020-2021 Citizen Survey from Friday, Jan. 1, through Sunday, Jan. 31.

The survey can be taken online at palmcoastconnect.com/s/ citizen-survey and also accessed through an available QR code. Residents can take a paper survey in person during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave.; Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE; Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy; or Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive. City of Palm Coast offices are closed today and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4.









“I encourage all residents to get involved and make their voices heard on the future of their city,” said Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland. “The City Council and staff evaluate the survey results and use them to guide future City priorities and budget decisions to improve services.”

The City is conducting the survey as part of its annual Strategic Action Planning process. The survey covers a variety of topics related to quality of life:

· City services such as stormwater drainage, street maintenance, garbage, recycling and streetlights;

· Recreational programs, events and amenities such as parks and trails;

· Economic growth and development including traffic flow and public safety.

Residents can also provide comments on any subject they’d like to share with the City.

Responses received from residents will be presented to the Palm Coast City Council and will be used by Council Members for strategic planning and to set priorities for the coming months and years.

To review past years’ Citizen Survey results, visit www.PalmCoastGov.com/about/ citizen-survey.