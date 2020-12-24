Sitemap

Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire Flight Searching for Man in Palm Coast’s R-Section Following Armed Disturbance

The incident took place on Rainbow Lane.
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office this morning responded to a disturbance call on Rainbow Lane, involving a weapon. The firearm was located and not discharged, and there were no injuries. But the suspect fled on foot. The Sheriff’s Office was searching for the man by ground and air, with Flagler County Fire Flight, the emergency helicopter, assisting.

Deputies were called to the scene a little after 8 a.m. The man “doesn’t want to surrender,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said. The agency doesn’t have a description of the man at the moment.

The agency says the incident was contained and there is “no danger to the community,” but was nevertheless asking residents to avoid the area of Rainbow Lane near Belle Terre Parkway, between Rymfire Drive and Raintree Circle.




