56-Year-Old Flagler Beach Man Surrenders Peacefully After Night of Threats and Barricading Himself For a Siege

By the time Timothy Gibson, 56, was arrested on several domestic violence and other charges after a stand-off with a SWAT team at his home of State Road A1A just north of Surfside Estates shortly after noon today, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies and Flagler Beach police found a home turned into a heavily armed bunker readied as if for a siege. But they had de-escalated what could have been a violent end to what had already been a night of alleged threats of violence and death to three women.









A kitchen knife had been stabbed into the wall near front door. Two kitchen knives were on the floor below it. A rifle was placed in the living area near a couch. A tactical duty belt was on the couch. A kitchen knife was on a coffee table in the kitchen area. Two kitchen knives were stabbed into the wall to veil a window with a cover. A kitchen knife was left on a bathroom counter. A shotgun with a tactical shell holder, with rounds in the holder, was located in a bedroom. A kitchen table was knocked on its side, placed up against a window as if for cover.

“All of the above weapons and furniture appeared to have been just moved there to be utilized in a barricading situation,” a sheriff’s report stated. Five shotgun shells were later located on the outside of the house near Gibson’s red Ford F-250.

A 21-year-old woman had called authorities. She told them that her 56-year-old mother had been out drinking the previous night with her husband Timothy at at Johny D’s in Flagler Beach, though his wife “is uncomfortable in the presence of Timothy when he’s intoxicated and called her daughter to come pick up Timothy.” The younger woman drove to the bar and brought Gibson home. But as he sat in the back seat, he was allegedly “belligerently kicking the windows of the vehicle, threatened to kill himself, hated everyone, and threatened to kill his wife,” according to his arrest report.









The younger woman told authorities that Gibson suffers from bipolar disorder and PTSD, and has had previous domestic incidents with his wife, who spent the night at her stepdaughter’s home. The younger woman dropped off Gibson at the 2982 North Ocean Shore Blvd. residence, at Lot 45, and stayed at a family friend’s house, since she was “in fear of her father.,” according to the report.

From 2 to 6 a.m., Gibson was nevertheless in constant contact with her, then banging on her windows and doors and threatening to kill the younger woman, his wife and a third person. By dawn she heard glass shattering outside: He was breaking his wife’s vehicle windows with a brick, apparently attempting to locate her. He then left the area in the same vehicle, “threatening to drive the vehicle into the [Intracoastal] and drive his truck into” the residence where his daughter was staying.

Further threats ensued, leading the younger woman to contact law enforcement. “After deputies arrived on scene,” the report states, Gibson “was prevented from progressing the threat of ramming his truck into the residence due to a perimeter being established and Timothy being contained in his residence.” What Gibson may have perceived as a siege actually began, though Gibson was not alone in the house. A man who was there reported to authorities that he saw Gibson get a 12 Gauge shotgun and heard him say that “he messed up and that things are going to get nasty with law enforcement.”









Gibson donned a camouflage outfit and barricated himself in what would turn out to be a standoff of several hours, involving the SWAT team, the Snipers Recognizance Team, crisis negotiators, tactical command and assistance from other agencies. “Eventually, after an extended period time of negotiating, Timothy exited his residence with compliance,” the report states.

Gibson was charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated assault, resisting arrest without violence, and two counts of aggravated stalking.

Gibson has a criminal history in Flagler County dating back to February 2010 for numerous charges including Obstruction by a Disguised Person, Driving Under the Influence, Threats against a Public Servant and Battery Domestic Violence.

“This is a situation that could have had a terrible outcome,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release issued this evening. “This guy has a history of bad decision-making. Our SWAT team and other deputies did a great job de-escalating this incident and bringing it to a peaceful resolution, but we were prepared in case he chose to try and harm anyone.”

Staly added: “The holiday season, especially this year, can be a stressful time for families and often results in an increase in domestic disturbances but it is never acceptable to resort to violence. I ask that our residents practice kindness toward their friends, family and neighbors. If you find yourself in a hazardous situation, ask for help before it escalates. If you see someone else in a dangerous situation, say something. We are here for you and help is always just one phone call away.”