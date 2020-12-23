DeSantis Names 5 to Halifax Health Board of Commissioners

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the re-appointment of Glenn Ritchey, Carl “Rick” Lentz and Ed Connor to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners, as well as the appointment of Alan Florez and Michael Munier to the seven-member board, which oversees Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Halifax hospital is Flagler County’s trauma and maternity hospital in most cases.

</script></div> Glenn Ritchey: Ritchey, of Daytona Beach, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Automotive Management. He served in and received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army Reserves and is a former Mayor of Daytona Beach. Ritchey has also volunteered his time with the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Board of Commissioners, NASCAR Foundation, CEO Business Alliance and the One Daytona Community Development District Board. He attended the General Motors University of Automotive Management at Texas Christian University and holds an honorary doctorate degree from Bethune-Cookman University.

Carl “Rick” Lentz: Lentz, of Ormond Beach, is a retired plastic surgeon. He completed his residency and training in general surgery and plastic surgery while in the United States Air Force. Additionally, he served in and received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army Reserves. Lentz is a Past President of the Florida Medical Association and has been a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Emory University and his doctor of medicine from the University of Miami.

Ed Connor: Connor, of Ormond Beach, is the retired Chief Executive Officer of Golforms, Inc., a golf course design and construction company. He is a former member of the American Alpine Club and is involved with the Halifax Rowing Association, Tiger Bay Club and Healthy Communities. Connor earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of California, Berkley.

Alan Florez: Florez, of Ormond Beach, is the Executive Vice President of Foundation Risk Partners. Previously, he was the owner of ASF Advisors and an Executive Vice President at Brown and Brown Insurance. Florez is a former member of the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees and has volunteered his time with the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, Futures Foundation of Volusia County Schools, Community Foundation of Flagler and Volusia and the Florida Council of 100. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Florida.