DeSantis Names 5 to Halifax Health Board of Commissioners

</script></div> Glenn Ritchey: Ritchey, of Daytona Beach, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Southeast Automotive Management. He served in and received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army Reserves and is a former Mayor of Daytona Beach. Ritchey has also volunteered his time with the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Board of Commissioners, NASCAR Foundation, CEO Business Alliance and the One Daytona Community Development District Board. He attended the General Motors University of Automotive Management at Texas Christian University and holds an honorary doctorate degree from Bethune-Cookman University.
