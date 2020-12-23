Going Against CDC, DeSantis Orders Vaccine Priority for 65 and Older, Not Teachers and Other Essential Workers

Gov. Ron DeSantis today signed an executive order that prioritizes Covid-19 vaccines for residents and employees of assisted living facilities and nursing homes, people 65 and older, and health care workers with direct patient contact.









The order does not bar hospitals from inoculating anyone deemed “extremely vulnerable” to Covid-19, and is otherwise silent on people with pre-existing conditions that make them susceptible to severe cases of Covid, such as diabetes, obesity and breathing issues.

But the order contradicts Centers for Disease Control guidelines issued on Tuesday that recommend that, once health care and long-term care workers and residents have received the vaccine, the next groups should not be defined only by age, but also by critical front-line jobs and underlying conditions.

The CDC’s phase 1b calls for people 75 and older to be the next priority, but also “non–health care frontline essential workers.” Those include K-12 teachers, school staff, child care workers, and “critical workers in high-risk settings—workers who are in industries essential to the functioning of society and substantially higher risk of exposure.” The CDC defines those as “first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector.”

DeSantis said all that will be circumvented to focus on people 65 and older.









“The CDC had an advisory committee that actually initially recommended that seniors not initially be next in line, that you do essential workers, many of them are very young, many of whom did not have significant health problems,” DeSantis said today, “and I think that would have been a huge mistake. It would have increased mortality for sure, compared to what would have been done. They’ve now said, well, you should do essential workers and 75 and up at the same time. The problem is, people that are 73, 74 would be in the back of the line for a young 21-year-old worker who’s considered quote essential, that doesn’t I think make sense.”

Taking one sector in particular–education–DeSantis and his Department of Education have put local districts under pressure to provide in-person education from kindergarten through 12th grade. Though they have allowed districts, Flagler among them, to offer remote education for families that prefer not to be on site, DeSantis renewed his push for in-person education come January regarding students who are underperforming. Ay every step, his administration has issued mandates without providing financial or logistical support. His executive order today again appears to undercut his push for in-person education–delaying the vaccination of teachers and school staff who are in constant contact with high-risk populations even as he demands that they continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic. (Last week the Flagler and Volusia school districts held a memorial for Tom Russell, the Flagler Palm Coast High School principal who died of Covid-19 on Dec. 9. He was 61 and had taken every possible precaution.)

“The vaccines are going to be targeted where the risk is going to be greatest, and that’s in our elderly population,” the governor said. “We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly, vulnerable population.” He did not define “young, healthy workers.”

DeSantis is a lawyer with no public health experience or background in science, medicine or epidemiology. He has consistently resisted or countered CDC guidelines. The state Health Department’s surgeon general has not appeared alongside DeSantis at any of his news conferences since spring, nor have medical or public health personnel except in local settings that were hosting the governor, rather than as expert voices. Today he again appeared on his own in front of cameras to contrast CDC guidelines critically with his own executive order.

According to CDC guidelines, Phase 1c would then move on to people 65–74 years, those 16–64 with with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers not included in Phase 1b. The CDC is focusing on people 75 and older because they have borne a disproportionate amount of the risk of death.

DeSantis said county health departments will begin vaccinating individuals 65 and older in the coming weeks, some as early as Monday, as supply allows, though for now only small amounts of vaccines have been received by certain health departments. Flagler County is not yet among them. The governor has not explained how older people may sign up to be vaccinated, saying those details would become clearer at the beginning of next week.









As of today, 68,133 vaccines had been administered statewide, according to the latest report by the state Department of Health, almost 60,000 of them, or 87 percent, to people younger than 65, and 59 percent of them administered to women, though men account for 56 percent of Covid deaths in Florida.

The numbers reflect an inoculation schedule that has been focusing on health care workers with direct exposure to patients–doctors, physician assistants, nurses, certified nursing assistants and others who work in hospitals, clinics, urgent care facilities and long-term care facilities. Those workers are younger.

Some 367,000 doses “have arrived at over 170 hospitals over the last couple of days,” he said. About 100 long-term care facilities have been targeted for early vaccines through the state’s so-called “strike teams.”

In Flagler County, 291 vaccines had been administered as of today. (More than 1,000 people work at AdventHealth Palm Coast.) All those numbers reflect only the first dose of the vaccine, which requires two doses a few weeks apart to become fully effective.

The coronavirus is an almost equal-opportunity virus, promiscuously infecting people of all ages with the exception of children younger than 14, who tend to be infected at considerably lesser rates. The difference ends around age 14, however. In Florida, people 15 to 64 account for almost equal shares of infections. But older people and people with pre-existing conditions are far more at risk of developing severe cases of Covid-19, or of dying.

Almost 21 percent of Florida’s population of 21.5 million, or 4.5 million people, is 65 or older. In Flagler-Palm Coast, the proportion is much higher: 31.2 percent, or 48,000 residents. In contrast, just 16.6 percent–19,000 people–of Flagler’s population is under 18.

As of Dec. 22, Florida had recorded over 1.2 million positive cases of the coronavirus, including 10,434 on Tuesday and over 11,000 today, and 20,753 deaths, including 74 on Tuesday. Flagler County has recorded 50 deaths and well over 3,000 cases, breaking its single-week record total of cases last week, with 220. It confirmed 107 cases in the first three days of this week.

CDC Vaccination Guidelines: