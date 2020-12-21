Sitemap

Covid-19 vaccinations begin at AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Vaccines started rolling out in the AdventHealth network last week. (AdventHealth video)
Distribution of Covid-19 vaccines began Monday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, joining AdventHealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration as distribution sites for frontline health care workers in AdventHealth’s Central Florida division.

“This is a major turning point in the fight against this pandemic,” said Dr. Dilip Arcot, an intensivist at AdventHealth Daytona Beach and one of the first to receive the vaccine at the facility. “The fight against COVID-19 has been long and hard, but if everyone gets a vaccine when they are able, we will begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”




The Pfizer vaccine is being distributed to team members at all three current AdventHealth distribution sites. A supply of the Moderna vaccine is expected soon, which could lead to additional distribution sites.

“We’re thrilled to be able to add this additional layer of protection to our frontline team members who have been working tirelessly to help keep this community safe,” said Dr. Joe Smith, chief medical officer of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. “It’s really a shot in the arm for our health care workers who have worked so long, and so hard to battle this virus throughout the year.”

None of the vaccines are available to the general public yet because of limited supply, with some estimates predicting that it will be more available in the spring.

“This vaccine is safe and it offers hope, but it’s not time to let our guard down. We really encourage everyone continue the good habits of wearing masks, socially distancing and frequent hand washing – especially during the holidays,” Smith said.

