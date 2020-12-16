At Government Services Building, a Covid Cluster Closes Flagler Property Appraiser Office All Week

The first coronavirus case affecting an employee of the Flagler County Property Appraiser’s office was detected on Friday, two additional additional cases were confirmed over the weekend, leading Property Appraiser Jay Gardner to close the office on the second floor of the Government Services Building in Bunnell all week.









Gardner said at least three people were confirmed positive in an office of 25 employees (other employees work in the field and are not affected), though he said “that number could be wrong because some of them might not have told us.” Gardner himself was getting tested Wednesday afternoon. He spoke of a “tickle” in his throat but attributed it more to likely allergies than to the virus.

“We’re using new software, we’re training, it wiped out most of my office,” Gardner said. “It stinks and it’s the world we live in but we should be back in the saddle on Monday.”

There should be no danger of exposure to the public, even those who were in the office before the shut-down, Gardner said, because the office’s personnel long before Covid was partitioned with glass, and office personnel wears masks.

He said 100 percent of the traffic right now is from people filing their homestead exemption, which affords a $50,000 exemption on the taxable value of a residential property. “You do not have to file by January 1, everyone thinks that, that’s why they’re all stressing right now. They’ve got by statute until March 1 to file, but they have to own and occupy it by January 1,” Gardner said. (If you buy the house and occupy it on January 2, it’s too late for a homestead exemption.) “It you’re living there and you own it, then come see us next year, it’s no problem.”

Of the employees who have tested positive, none is particular difficulties. “Everybody is doing great,” Gardner said. “They’re sorry they have it, it’s not like it’s a vacation, they’re miserable but they’re getting better. It’s like they’re getting a cold, they’re the fortunate ones.” The property appraiser’s office is across the hallway from the Flagler Education Foundation, whose offices were open today, as were all other offices at the Government Services Building, which houses county, school board and constitutional officers’ personnel.









The property appraiser’s office was previously affected with one employee testing positive, but it did not require a shut-down. This time. Gardner got in contact with the local health department and implemented broad quarantine procedures, while county personnel carried out specialized cleaning in the office, he said.

In a plug for the coming vaccines, Gardner said he’ll be willing to get vaccinated, and publicize himself getting vaccinated, if it encourages others to do likewise. “I’m definitely not an anti-vaxxer,” he said, referring to opponents of vaccines, who use unscientific, incorrect information to claim that vaccines are harmful. Gardner recalled getting immunization for shingles. “It felt like someone beat me in the arm with a 2-by-4. Well, well worth it, because I don’t want shingles,” he said, downplaying the immediate effects of vaccination.