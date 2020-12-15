Cell Tower Proposal at Palm Harbor Golf Club Delayed After Intense Opposition and Questions of Location

The Palm Coast City Council this morning tabled until January 19 a controversial proposal–the only controversial proposal among five like it in two years–to locate a 150-foot cell tower on the grounds of the city’s Palm Harbor Golf Club.









The decision only seemed straight-forward. But it followed almost an hour of tense, at times embittered public comment and interactions with Mayor Milissa Holland, who frequently struggled to keep the discussion narrowly focused on issues defined by the city rather than on tower-related issues as the public understands them. That only deepened tensions and created the impression that the mayor was attempting to control residents’ perspectives.

But in the end it was Holland who, passing the gavel to the vice mayor, did what Council member Ed Danko had attempted at the beginning of the discussion and failed: she motioned to table the matter until January, pending the resolution of an apparent discrepancy. The location of the tower as proposed today was different from the location originally proposed. It was initially to be located next to the Green Lion, the restaurant at the club. It was subsequently moved a distance several hundred feet away from there, near the club’s maintenance building. (See the illustration above.)

When several members of the public pointed out the discrepancy–and threatened a lawsuit–it was Holland’s turn to be frustrated with a lack of answers from both a staffer at Diamond Communications, the private company in charge of Palm Coast’s emerging cell-tower network, and from city staff. For several minutes no one would clearly admit that the tower had moved. And for several minutes after that non one could clearly explain why it had moved, lending credence to public claims that it had moved as a favor to someone (developer Jim Jacoby’s name came up: he owns land in and around the golf course, some of which he plans to develop.)

By the time Holland made her motion, her tone was no less testy than had been that of innumerable residents, who then found themselves supporting the mayor they had moments before been criticizing, though some of the harsher critics–including Vitale, a founding member of the group that calls itself Protect Palm Coast and that grew out of the resistance to development at Palm Harbor, had left the room. It was Vitale who’d threatened litigation. “We do not consider this lease agreement valid,” he said. “Somebody has moved it for personal benefit.”

It was the latest in a string of strained city council meetings since the Nov. 4 election, which brought two new council members on board–Danko and Victor Barbosa–and left a faction of anti-Hollanders seething since on fumes hazing from the same source of baseless doubts about the election’s outcome as have undermined the Biden presidential victory. (Danko still wore his Trump mask from the dais, a political statement that has drawn its share of criticism.)









It was then Council member Nick Klufas, in a rare, veiled rebuke of the administration and either members of the public or fellow council members, who put an exclamation mark on the segment at the end of the hour, moments before the meeting ended: “I’d like to remind council that when we meet during workshops and we’re discussing items, it is that time for when it is useful for us to bring up these things where you can try to gain consensus,” Klufas, who just began his second term, said. “Grandstanding–and this is my sole opinion–is not appreciated during a business meeting, where the discussion has not occurred and our only opportunity to discuss things as a council previously in an effective way to move forward. In regards to just being unaware of what is coming, it’s just a non-effective way to govern.”

Klufas, Holland and fellow-Council member Eddie Branquinho had earlier in the meeting appeared ready to approve the siting of the new cell tower, the first such siting this year but the fifth since 2019: the three voted down Danko’s motion to table, and likely thought they’d hear a long cue of criticism before what would have been another 3-2 vote in favor of the new tower. But council members had been unquestionably blindsided by the revelation that the tower had moved, if not by the confusing and confused way city and Diamond officials explained it.

That had nothing to do with the chief concern of residents over the tower: its potentially hazardous health effects, and their request to table the matter to allow for an analysis of those effects. Vitale, an engineer and inventor–not a health expert, though he invented a portable ECG monitor–says he specializes in electromagnetic fields analysis, and would provide that analysis to the city. How that analysis would relate to health concerns absent an expert health analysis is unclear.

Health concerns about cell towers aren’t imaginary.

“At this time, there’s no strong evidence that exposure to RF waves from cell phone towers causes any noticeable health effects,” the American Cancer Society says on its website. “However, this does not mean that the RF waves from cell phone towers have been proven to be absolutely safe. Most expert organizations agree that more research is needed to help clarify this, especially for any possible long-term effects.”









This year the European Environment Agency, the European Union’s equivalent of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, released a briefing paper on the “Effects of 5G wireless communication on human health.” The EEA, it says, “has long advocated precaution concerning EMF [electromagnetic field] exposure, pointing out that there were cases of failure to use the precautionary principle in the past, which have resulted in often irreversible damage to human health and environments. Appropriate, precautionary and proportionate actions taken now to avoid plausible and potentially serious threats to health from EMF are likely to be seen as prudent and wise from future perspectives. The EEA requests that EU Member States do more to inform citizens about the risks of EMF exposure, especially to children.”

Several people who addressed the council today spoke of concerns about their own children, though property values, aesthetics and city procedures were also among their concerns.

“I don’t know how we’re talking about the lease and not the impact of the tower. To me they’re one and the same,” a resident of three months told the council, alluding to Holland’s insistence on keeping the discussion narrow.

“But they’re not,” the mayor said, “this is about the lease agreement with Diamond Communications.”

“But the lease agreement allows the tower to be placed on that property. Thereby we are talking about the tower. Ma’am, I don’t want to play semantics, and that’s what we’re playing here. We’re using semantics to work around the fact that we’re going to vote on a tower that is going there, and you are impacting the livelihoods and the lives of people in that area. I wasn’t here when you voted on this master plan in 2018. From what I can tell and all the time I spent in the last four days, losing sleep and my health, to go through this matter, which we got last minute notice on Thursday or Friday via newspaper article, that this was happening, and from what I can tell, what this lease is saying is not agreeing with what the master plan approved, thereby the lease is illegal and unlawful, and needs to be reviewed and looked at.” The resident added, “I didn’t retire from the military after 25 years to take friendly fire in my own backyard to have to deal with this. I wanted to have a quiet, nice, pleasurable retirement, live in the beautiful city of Palm Coast, and right now I feel like I’ve been totally hoodwinked, and I feel like–pardon my French–screwed, and I’m ready to move out, and I don’t want to do that, because the property value of my house is going to plummet when we put a cell tower in there. I’m sorry for being upset, and I’m very upset. I’m usually very calm-mannered. But this is unheard of.”









In fact, it’s heard of routinely across the country and the globe since the emergence and explosive growth of cell service. Googling “cell tower upsets residents” returns innumerable articles and references to such controversies, including in Flagler County, when a proposed cell tower on John Anderson Highway mobilized similar opposition. (The tower proposal was scrapped.)

After the meeting, the city administration circulated the 2017 master plan to media, indicating that the location discussed today (referred to as 7A in the master plan) had been part of the plan (here and here), with a parenthetical specifying that the potential site “includes maintenance building,” near where the tower is to rise, though the master plan map shows the location more clearly by the Green Lion. The argument about the “moving” of the tower could have been anticipated and explained in last week’s workshop, as Klufas implied, possibly neutralizing opposition on that point.

Danko had sought to table the issue pending the production of photoshopped images that would show what the tower would look like on the skyline, especially to people approaching the city from the east. He also wanted the city to take advantage of a “free analysis” by Vitale about the tower, though the nature of what that analysis would consist of remains vague. Danko said he’d rather see the tower go up “where this wouldn’t be 300 feet from people’s homes.”