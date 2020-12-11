Fred Griffith, Flagler Beach’s City Engineer, Abruptly Announces Retirement ‘Under Duress’ After Reprimand

Fred Griffith, Flagler Beach’s city engineer since 2017, tendered what amounted to a resignation on Thursday, saying he was “announcing my impending retirement under duress.”









Griffith was planning not to work anymore until his official retirement date of Jan. 22, using two personal days and vacation time between Dec. 14 and Jan. 22.

Griffith, who was not infrequently at odds with residents and has drawn his share of emails to commissioners or the city manager, complaining about his style, had been reprimanded in writing not long before he wrote his retirement memo to Rick McFadden, the acting city manager. The reprimand followed a Nov. 23 complaint by Commissioner Rick Belhumeur that Griffith had treated him with “contempt” as Belhumeur was conducting business with a building department official.

On Nov. 23, Belhumeur, who since 2016 has built 11 houses as investment properties, all but one in Flagler Beach, had called Griffith to discuss a site plan he’d submitted as part of a building application. He was looking to remove an on-site retention area that Griffith had required. According to the existing land development code, Belhumeur wrote in his email to the acting city manager, the retention pond could not be required in that case. The determination had been confirmed by Drew Smith, the city attorney.

“As I have stated before on this question,” Smith wrote Griffith on Nov. 19, “the only way I can read the Code is to read it to mean that single family and duplex development is exempt from the Stormwater Plan requirements. The rules of statutory construction require to us to give meaning to every word unless it is logically impossible to do so. While the result may not be preferred, the only logical reading of those Sections is that single family and duplex were intended to be exempted from the Stormwater Plan requirement. So, they do not have to submit a plan and anything required to be reviewed as part of the plan review is not required as a Code mandate.” That did not necessarily eliminate a case-by-case requirement of a stormwater pond, the attorney determined. “In those cases, though, there have to be specific site conditions that warrant the requirement. We cannot, based on these Sections simply say ‘because the Code says so.'” (There have been efforts to amend the code. So far the efforts have been unsuccessful.)









Griffith eventually referred Belhumeur to Lee Richards, who was handling the site plan reviews.

“Lee was very accommodating and I had my direction as to what was needed to submit a revised site plan,” Belhumeur wrote in his email to McFadden. “We completed our conversation and before the phones disconnected, I heard Fred in the background say ‘you’re special, you don’t have to do that’ apparently implying that, as a Commissioner, I was circumventing the system.” In a brief interview today Belhumeur said Griffith apparently was not aware that the line had not gone dead. Belhumeur said he heard distinct sarcasm in Griffith’s tone.

“I have never expected preferential treatment because of my position, and I never will,” Belhumeur wrote. “In fact, I expect that everyone’s interactions with staff would be 100% consistent and that anyone else wishing to omit on-site retention from site plans for residential properties be afforded the same courtesy that I received from Lee Richards but not be disrespected as I was by Fred Griffith.”

Griffith said in an email he would be willing to speak, but not today, as he was scheduled to be on vacation from Dec. 14 to Jan. 22. The late Larry Newsom, who was the city manager at the time, hired Griffith in January 2017. His current base salary is $85,500 a year. The city won;t be without engineering services in his absence. It has a “Continuing Engineering Services Contract” with Mead Hunt (formerly Quentin Hampton). The contract is effective until March 2023.

The issues with Griffith are not new. In February, he was in charge of overseeing a project to build swales, with money from the St. Johns River Water Management District. The $500,000 project caused a rebellion among residents affected. They questioned the seemingly arbitrary mapping of the swales and the project’s development with little prior input from property owners, and seemingly little city interest in hearing grievances. Griffith held a meeting to hear the grievances, only to be reprimanded at least twice by residents for the caustic way he was addressing them.









“You won’t have any trouble finding people that had issues with Fred,” Belhumeur said today.

In mid-August, for example, Rich Smith, president of Hammock Communities, complained to the city manager that Griffith had assessed his property on South 10th Street $1,000 in additional water and sewer connection fees after the city had already collected over $1,500 in such fees. Griffith had done so “”with no invoice or quantifiable justification. Not even the courtesy of an explanation or a phone call,” Smith wrote. Griffith then suspended the building permit on the property. “These strong armed tactics are absurd and we demand the suspension be lifted until which time these fees assessed to our permit can be properly vetted. Any cost associated with delays in the project as a result of the suspension will be charged to the City of Flagler Beach.” In a separate email to FlaglerLive, Smith said: “The City Engineer is causing permanent damage to our destination living community with his irresponsible management and illegal actions.”

Another resident who had asked that no identity be revealed for fear of retaliation had written FlaglerLie in January about Griffith: “It’s time to investigate this man. He has harassed several residents for over a year, costing thousands of additional funds. It shouldn’t take over a year to simply put in landscaping.”

The Flagler Beach ordinance in question:

Sec. 5.05.02. – Prohibitions and exemptions.

Section 5.05.02.1 Prohibitions.

No person may develop or make any change in the use of land or construct a structure or change the size of a structure, except as exempted herein, without submission and approval of a stormwater management plan as provided herein. For the purpose of this section, the development may potentially alter or disrupt existing stormwater runoff patterns, and as such, will, unless exempted below, require submission and approval of a stormwater management plan prior to the commencement of construction, includes, but is not limited to:

Clearing and/or drainage of land as an adjunct to construction. Clearing and/or draining of nonagricultural land for agricultural purposes. Converting agricultural lands to nonagricultural uses. Subdividing land. Replatting recorded subdivisions and the development of recorded and unrecorded subdivisions. Changing the use of land and/or the construction of a structure or a change in the size of one or more structures. Altering the shoreline or bank of any surface water body. The permanent (long period) lowering of the water table. Addition of impervious or semi-impervious area.

Section 5.05.02.2 Exemptions.

The following activities shall be exempt from this section unless as hereinafter required by the land development regulations:

Single-family and duplex residence and accessory structures except for the Mirror Lake Watershed Overlay District. Any maintenance, alteration, renewal, use or improvement to an existing structure not changing or affecting rate or volume of stormwater runoff. Bona fide agricultural zoning classifications, including forestry, except where an artificial drainage system will be used to increase the flow of surface water from the applicant’s land. Maintenance work performed on existing drainage canals for the purpose of public health and welfare. Maintenance work on utility or transportation systems, provided such maintenance work does not alter the purpose and intent of the drainage system as constructed.

(Ord. No. 2005-07, § 1, 4-28-05; Ord. No. 2007-12, § 6, 6-14-07)