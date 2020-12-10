Project Share, Flagler Beach Rotary’s Christmas Gift-Giving to 1,000 Children, Needs Your Help in a Difficult Year

Rotary Club of Flagler Beach Project Share is now in its 22nd year of providing toys, clothing and bicycles to families in need at Christmas. In previous years and as Project Share grew, well over 1,000 children would benefit each Christmas.

But Covid-19 has impacted just about everything this year, and Project Share’s ability to raise funds for the annual Christmas toy drive is no exception.

Project Share’s main source of funding is its concession booth at Flagler Beach’s First Friday events, where the group sell burgers, sausage and hot dogs to raise money all year for the Christmas project. “Due to Covid-19, we have not had a First Friday event since February,” says Roseanne Stocker, who leads Project Share. “With our main source of income gone, we are completely dependent this year on donations.”

There are again over 1,000 children on the program’s registration list. Registration is now closed, turning the focus to ensuring that each child will receive presents at Christmas.









“Giving Trees” are set up at area churches and businesses where those wishing to shop for a child can choose a star from the tree. General donations of new toys can also be dropped off at these locations. These include Publix Beach Village, 414 Beach Village Drive in Flagler Beach, as well as at two Palm Coast Winn Dixie stores: 111 Flagler Plaza Drive and the store at 1260 Palm Coast Parkway. But as with other sources of contribution, the reduction in retail traffic means fewer people may see the trees or pick a star or two. You can help by looking for the trees and reaching for the stars.

Project Share helps children in Flagler County and in the nearby farmworker community of Pierson, working closely with the schools in both communities to identify the children most in need.

Donations can be made via PayPal at