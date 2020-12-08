Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Appeals Court Tosses GOP Challenge to Mask Mandate in Leon, But Doesn’t Address Constitutional Issues

| | Leave a Comment

mask mandates
Common sense on I-95. (Adam Fagen)

An appeals court has tossed out a challenge by the Leon County Republican Party chairman to a county requirement that people wear face masks to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19.




The 1st District Court of Appeal on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by Leon County GOP Chairman Evan Power after a circuit judge rejected the challenge in July.

The dismissal did not address underlying constitutional issues in the case but stemmed from Power’s attorney, state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, not filing an initial brief at the appeals court.

Sabatini, who has been an outspoken critic of face-mask requirements, filed a notice of appeal at the Tallahassee-based appeals court on July 30. But attorneys for Leon County filed a court document Oct. 22 saying an initial brief had not been served within a 70-day timeframe.

That prompted the court to give Sabatini and Power 20 days to file the brief or ”show cause why this appeal should not be dismissed for failure to comply with the rules and orders of this court.” After the initial brief was not filed within the 20 days, Leon County requested dismissal of the case — the request granted Monday.

The Leon County case was one of several challenges to mask requirements in various parts of the state. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal on Nov. 23 heard arguments in a challenge to an Alachua County mask requirement that raised a series of issues, including whether the requirement violates privacy and free-speech rights. The panel has not issued a ruling.

Sabatini told The News Service of Florida on Tuesday that he “let it (the case) become dismissed and moot” because of the Alachua County case.

“These cases are going to the Supreme Court. We just chose not to push that one because there was an identical, duplicate case being heard literally the exact same month, in the same Court of Appeals,” he said.




The Leon County Commission passed its ordinance June 23 amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. The ordinance requires people to wear masks inside businesses, with some exceptions, and threatened fines for non-compliance.

Power and Sabatini challenged the constitutionality of the requirement, but Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper on July 27 issued a final judgment that rejected their arguments.

“The temporary mandate to wear face coverings in public, in limited circumstances, is similar to the other health measures designed to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare. E.g., motorcycle helmet laws, seatbelt laws and prohibitions against smoking in public buildings,” Cooper wrote. “The stated purpose of the emergency ordinance is to limit the spread of this contagious, airborne virus, and the county has provided ample evidence which indicates that face coverings may assist in reducing the spread of Covid-19.”

Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate. He also issued an executive order in September that suspended collection of fines and penalties related to violations of mask requirements, but that did not prevent local governments from continuing to have the requirements.

–Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$5000Raised $5367 towards the $5000 target.$5367Raised $5367 towards the $5000 target.107%If you’re here and you’ve read this far down our notoriously boundless articles, you’re one of our 25,000-some daily visitors, and you’ve read not 5 or 50 but probably 500 FlaglerLive articles this year--at no cost to you. But locally focused, independent and bold reporting isn’t cheap, and it’s becoming rare: two-thirds of counties don’t have a daily paper anymore, let alone a 24/7 news source. We depend on your help to fund the essential investigative and analytical journalism you’ve relied on for 11 years, and to keep FlaglerLive the only fully free-access, news source in Flagler County. If each of you contributed as little as $5 for the whole year--barely over a penny a day--we wouldn’t need to solicit advertising. But only a fraction of you contribute. Make a difference this holiday season. Have a stake in fostering serious journalism in your community. Contribute today or become a monthly donor.FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *