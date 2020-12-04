Community Cats of Palm Coast Holds 2nd Annual Auction at Bings Landing Saturday

Community Cats of Palm Coast hosts its second annual “Pawsitively Purrfect Auction” Saturday (Dec. 5) at Bings Landing, the county park in the Hammock, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The auction features animal-related artwork, jewelry, pottery, home decor and much more, donated by local artists, artisans and gift shops. Enjoy appetizers, a glass of wine or beer, live music and door prizes while you shop for the pet lovers on your list. There’s a $10 admission at the entrance to the park’s south pavilion. Masks are required.

The auction benefits the volunteer-run non-profit, founded in 2013 to address the feral population in the city, encourage TNR (trap-neuter-return) and facilitate fostering and cat adoptions, among other services.

Bings Landing is at 5862 North Oceanshore Boulevard, or State Road A1A. Contact Community Cats at 386/585-4092 or visit Community Cats’ Facebook page.