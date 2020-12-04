Sitemap

Community Cats of Palm Coast Holds 2nd Annual Auction at Bings Landing Saturday

Home for the holidays. (© FlaglerLive)

Community Cats of Palm Coast hosts its second annual “Pawsitively Purrfect Auction” Saturday (Dec. 5) at Bings Landing, the county park in the Hammock, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The auction features animal-related artwork, jewelry, pottery, home decor and much more, donated by local artists, artisans and gift shops. Enjoy appetizers, a glass of wine or beer, live music and door prizes while you shop for the pet lovers on your list. There’s a $10 admission at the entrance to the park’s south pavilion. Masks are required.

The auction benefits the volunteer-run non-profit, founded in 2013 to address the feral population in the city, encourage TNR (trap-neuter-return) and facilitate fostering and cat adoptions, among other services.

Bings Landing is at 5862 North Oceanshore Boulevard, or State Road A1A. Contact Community Cats at 386/585-4092 or visit Community Cats’ Facebook page.

