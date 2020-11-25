CNN Commentator Alice Stewart at Flagler Tiger Bay Dec. 9

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is set to host Emmy Award winning journalist and CNN Political Commentator Alice Stewart for the December 2020 meeting.

In addition to serving as a Senior Communications Advisor to numerous Republican presidential campaigns, including Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Ms. Stewart is currently a Resident Fellow at Harvard University, Kennedy Institute of Politics.









Ms. Stewart has worked on communications strategy for Concerned Women for America, Republican National Senatorial Committee, Republican National Congressional Committee and Rick Scott for Florida Governor.

She regularly appears as a guest on State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper 360, Erin Burnett Out Front and The Don Lemon Show.

Tackling even the most contentious issues with grace and intellect, Ms. Stewart brings passion, patriotism and an outside-the-Beltway perspective to the keynote stage. Her speeches spark conversation, foster respect and leave audiences with an insightful, insider’s look at the politics behind today’s headlines.

Members are encouraged to register early and future members may attend by registering as a President’s Guest by visiting www.flaglertigerbayclub.com.

Details:

Flagler Tiger Bay Club December Meeting

December 9, 2020 12:15 PM – 1:00 PM

Email Invitation via Zoom Registration

Registration: www.flaglertigerbayclub.com

Questions: Recording Secretary Cheri Orr, [email protected]