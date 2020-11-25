Kiwanis Club of Flagler County Fund-Raiser Raffle

The Kiwanis Club of Flagler County is offering our community neighbors 50 chances to win $50, during a 50 day period. This is their second annual 50/50/50 raffle with all proceeds benefiting the club’s youth programs and community charities. A $10 donation gives the bearer a ticket that covers all 50 days.

Flagler County Kiwanis sponsors local high school Key Clubs, elementary schools’ K-Kids and Terrific Kids programs. The local club also sponsors the “Bears-on-Patrol” program that supplies all county law enforcement vehicles with stuffed bears to give to children that are in distressful situations, including accidents, fire, and domestic issues.

For more information, or to participate in this local fundraiser, buy your ticket here or call 413-949-3893.