Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Kiwanis Club of Flagler County Fund-Raiser Raffle

| | Leave a Comment

flagler kiwanis club

The Kiwanis Club of Flagler County is offering our community neighbors 50 chances to win $50, during a 50 day period.  This is their second annual  50/50/50 raffle with all proceeds benefiting the club’s youth programs and community charities.  A $10 donation gives the bearer a ticket that covers all 50 days.

Flagler County Kiwanis sponsors local high school Key Clubs, elementary schools’ K-Kids and Terrific Kids programs.  The local club also sponsors the “Bears-on-Patrol” program that supplies all county law enforcement  vehicles with stuffed bears to give to children that are in distressful situations, including accidents, fire, and domestic issues.

For more information, or to participate in this local fundraiser,  buy your ticket here or call 413-949-3893.

For 10 years you've relied on FlaglerLive for 24/7 access to locally produced, locally focused, independent and fearless reporting. But facts aren't free. Our advertising revenue can be temperamental. We depend on you, our readers, to help fund essential local investigative journalism. Have a stake in our mission. Defend facts. Hold the powerful accountable. Contribute today or become one of the Friends of FlaglerLive by becoming a monthly contributor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *