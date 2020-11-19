Flagler Public Health Director Echoes Strong CDC Directives Against Travel at Thanksgiving as Covid Surges

With more than 1 million coronavirus cases reported in the last seven days in the United States–47,000 in Florida and 141 in Flagler, the highest local seven-day average since the summer spike–the Centers for Disease Control today issued a strongly worded directive urging no travel at Thanksgiving this Nov. 26.









“As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” the CDC said in a briefing. “Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading Covid-19 or the flu,” while travel “may increase your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”

Local officials such as Bob Snyder, who heads the Flagler health department, have been warning for weeks that the combination of holiday gatherings, cooler weather and more indoor activities would result in quicker spread of the disease at a time when community spread is already out of control in much of the country and not exactly under control in Flagler, where cases have totaled more than 100 for four successive weeks and hospitalizations are again rising.

“With holiday time, I think it’s good guidance to avoid large crowds, keep holiday gatherings small and be careful,” Snyder said in late October. Today, in reaction to the CDC briefing, he said: “I think their statement is very wise and that people should listen carefully because indeed want to avoid large gatherings, we want to stick to very small gatherings, and small family household groups. We want to stick to our internal bubbles, people that we trust, that we know are also being careful.” He added: “If you’re going to have a gathering, have it outside. Outside is safer than inside, we’ve been saying that for a while now.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has bucked guidance from public health experts, adopting instead a policy of no restrictions on restaurant or business capacity since late September, and no guidance about other gatherings.







Until he referred to efforts to get ready for rolling out a vaccine against the disease in a tweet on Wednesday, DeSantis hadn’t mentioned Covid-19 since Oct. 23 on his twitter feed–almost a month–even as the state’s case load has been growing steadily over that period. The state’s seven-day average is at 6,748 and is on a trajectory to overtake the peak average in early July. Hospitalizations in Florida have increased 33 percent in the last 14 days. On Oct. 26, the number of people hospitalized at AdventHealth Palm Coast with a primary diagnosis of covid-19 was four. Today it’s nine, after reaching 11 on Nov. 17.

The CDC guideline, like other holiday-related directives to limit crowds or alter the configuration of holiday events, is certain to provoke a new round of protest and divide individuals and elected officials in by-now familiar camps, with those urging more safety-minded, life-saving restrictions and fewer gatherings on one side and those looking to holiday events as a way of combating the nearly year-long isolation wrought by the disease, even if at the risk of adding to infections and to the death toll.

The death toll exceeded 250,000 this week, or an average of 6,630 deaths a week since March–the death-toll equivalent of more than two 9/11’s a week. Unlike when the nation crossed the 100,000-deaths threshold in late May, the 200,000 and 250,000 threshold has come and gone with more indifference or jadedness than alarm–or empathy–except for those directly impacted by the disease. A few weeks ago the Sun-Sentinel in South Florida lamented the “Lethal indifference to Florida prisoners dying of Covid-19.” Brent Orrell, a fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, wrote of “the not-so-soft bigotry of Covid-19 indifference” and cited a poll that found nearly 60 percent of Republicans calling the death toll “acceptable” (90 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of independents said the death toll was “unacceptable”). National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci has been warning since last May of indifference toward the disease among the young.









Locally, the Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday was the scene of pleadings by some residents and a motion by one of its new council members to reverse the decision not to hold an in-person Christmas tree lighting. The event had drawn some 1,000 people last year. The city considered it irresponsible and potentially reckless to hold the event this year. Other events, such as the Starlight Christmas parade and the city’s Halloween events, had been cancelled. The court system continues to postpone trials that require 12 jurors. But as was the case at Tuesday’s council meeting, local officials are finding themselves battling strong currents of disapproval for their safety measures because state policy is undermining their message.

The CDC today also set out guidelines on how to travel for those who will, or who must, how to attend or host a Thanksgiving gathering, and so on. The briefing follows.

Travel Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year. If you are considering traveling for Thanksgiving, here are some important questions to ask yourself and your loved ones beforehand. These questions can help you decide what is best for you and your family. Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you? If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” you should consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel. It’s important to talk with the people you live with and your family and friends about the risks of traveling for Thanksgiving.









Attending a Gathering Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving. If you choose to attend a gathering, make your celebration safer. In addition to following the steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer, take these additional steps if attending a Thanksgiving gathering: Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

Wear a mask and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

Use single-use options, like salad dressing and condiment packets, and disposable items like food containers, plates, and utensils. Hosting a Thanksgiving Gathering







Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving. Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving. If having guests to your home, be sure that people follow the steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer. These steps include: Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

Limit the number of guests.

Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

Have guests bring their own food and drink.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.