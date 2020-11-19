Sheriff Presents 2020 Quarter 1 and 2 Awards

Sheriff Rick Staly recognized exceptional service by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) employees and members of the community during the Quarter 1 and 2 awards ceremony for 2020. Typically FCSO holds quarterly awards ceremonies where recipients can invite their families and friends to congratulate them, however, with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the regular awards ceremony was postponed. During the week of November 9th, FCSO held several small ceremonies in order to recognize the award recipients.
To see a video of the awards ceremony, visit this link: YouTube and Facebook “Unfortunately this is a very difficult year and that has caused us to postpone the awards ceremony multiple times,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The members of this agency work extremely hard to serve this community and they deserve to be recognized. I am very proud of everyone and it is my honor to give them the awards they have earned. Thank you to our wonderful team for doing such a great job!”
The following FCSO employees received awards for the 1st and 2nd Quarters of 2020.
Employee of the Month:
January – Deputy Anthony Bifano
February – Detective Agustin Rodriguez
March – Detective Dennis Lashbrook
April – Deputy Adam Gossett
May – Communications Specialist McKenzie Davis
June – Communications Specialist Joanna de Guzman
Life Saving Medal:
Deputy Joseph Barnett
Deputy Troy Cavas
Deputy Anthony Cuthbert
Communication Specialist McKenzie Davis
DFC Marcus Dawson
Communication Specialist Joanna DeGuzman
Sergeant David Edmonds
DFC Edward Faircloth
Deputy Robert Finn
Deputy Kevin Gomez
Deputy Adam Gossett – Four Awards
Communication Specialist Ashile Hicks
Corporal Trevor Jacob
DFC Benjamin Jurec
Corporal Paul Kandour
Deputy Philip Kotowski
Communication Specialist Stephaine Mayberry
Corporal Robert Myers
Deputy Carl Parker
Deputy Jason Patel – Two Awards
Deputy Steve Pierre
Deputy Jason Prather
DFC J. Gibson Smith – Two Awards
Deputy Robert Strack
Certificate of Commendation
Deputy Anthony Bifano
Communication Specialist Mckenzie Davis
Communication Specialist Tina Eddy
DFC Edward Faircloth
Deputy Adam Gossett
Deputy Laura Jenkins
Detective Dennis Lashbrook
Deputy Evan McCarthy
Sergeant Jon Reckenwald
Detective Agustin Rodriguez
Unit Citation:
Communication Supervisor Jay Aldridge
Sergeant Adam Biss
Deputy Aaron Beausoleil – Two Awards
Communication Specialist Megan Burton
Deputy Bryan Carter
Deputy Troy Cavas
DFC Carmine Celico
Deputy Aaron Clay
Communication Specialist Candice Cole
Deputy John Collins
Deputy Blake Colson
Detective Joseph Costello
Deputy Alicia Cowan
Deputy Christopher Crego
Communications Specialist McKenzie Davis
Deputy Sean Doggett
Sergeant Jonathan Dopp – Two Awards
Deputy Thomas Douglas
Communications Specialist Tina Eddy
Deputy Robert Finn – Two Awards
DFC Brandon Fiveash
Corporal Frank Gamarra
Communications Specialist Sarah Gammon
Deputy Kevin Gomez
Sergeant Kenny Goncalves
Deputy Diego Gonzalez
Deputy Adam Gossett
Communication Specialist Astasia Grum
Corporal Trevor Jacob
Deputy Laura Jenkins
Corporal Paul Kandour
Deputy Philip Kotowski – Two Awards
Deputy Robert Lewis
Deputy David Lichty
Communication Specialist Stephanie Mayberry
Sergeant James Miley
Corporal Robert Myers
Deputy Allyssa Narciso
Communications Supervisor Lisa Nesbitt
Deputy Christopher Nguyen
Deputy Steve Pierre
Deputy Jason Prather
Deputy Jennifer Prevatt
DFC Crista Rainey
Deputy Keaton Ray
Sergeant Jon Reckenwald
Crime Scene Technician Lainie Rittenour
Deputy Craig Rossi – Two Awards
Analyst Shannon Sandberg
Corporal Christopher Santoianni
Deputy Tylor Spina
DFC Michael Spinelli
Deputy Jordan St. John
Deputy Benjamin Stamps
Communication Specialist Gwendolyn Stinson
DFC Brad Stogdon
Deputy Robert Strack
Corporal Robert Tarczewski
Sergeant Gregory Tietje
Deputy Robin Towns
DFC Jeffrey Turner
Sergeant Scott Vedder
Deputy Richard Wallis
Communications Specialist Stephen Watkins
Sergeant Daniel Weaver
Commander David Williams
Deputy Bret Wood
Flagler Beach Fire Station 11 – Lieutenant
Anthony Forte
Flagler Beach Fire Station 11 – DE Greg Evans
Flagler Beach Fire Station 11 – FF Jamal Prince
FWC Officer Steven Chamberlin
FWC Officer Steven Zukowski
FWC Officer Josh Greenier
Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Alert
Helicopter Linda Roberts
Mr. Frank Luzefski
K-9 Baro
K-9 Axel – Two Awards
Certificate of Appreciation:
Deputy Justine Padilla
Certificate of Community Service:
Jim Bolling
Evelyn Gomes
Tomme Mayne
Nathan Oliver
Murry Salkowitz
Ken Seymour
Jackie Terry
Years of Service:
Chris Alecrim 5 years
Aaron Beausoleil 5 years
Danielle Brown 5 years
Andrew Cangialosi 5 years
John Collins 5 years
James Crosbee 5 years
Cleo Howe 5 years
Carl Parker 5 years
Joanna DeGuzman 10 years
Edward Faircloth 10 years
Collin Haggerty 10 years
Nathan Hockenberry 10 years
Karen Long 10 years
Jason Prather 10 years
Jacob Trevor 10 years
Carmine Celico 15 years
Mike Lagana 20 years
Philips Reynolds 20 years
Wendee Hartman 35 years
