Sheriff Presents 2020 Quarter 1 and 2 Awards

Sheriff Rick Staly recognized exceptional service by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) employees and members of the community during the Quarter 1 and 2 awards ceremony for 2020. Typically FCSO holds quarterly awards ceremonies where recipients can invite their families and friends to congratulate them, however, with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the regular awards ceremony was postponed. During the week of November 9th, FCSO held several small ceremonies in order to recognize the award recipients.

To see a video of the awards ceremony, visit this link: YouTube and Facebook “Unfortunately this is a very difficult year and that has caused us to postpone the awards ceremony multiple times,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The members of this agency work extremely hard to serve this community and they deserve to be recognized. I am very proud of everyone and it is my honor to give them the awards they have earned. Thank you to our wonderful team for doing such a great job!”









The following FCSO employees received awards for the 1st and 2nd Quarters of 2020.

Employee of the Month:

January – Deputy Anthony Bifano

February – Detective Agustin Rodriguez

March – Detective Dennis Lashbrook

April – Deputy Adam Gossett

May – Communications Specialist McKenzie Davis

June – Communications Specialist Joanna de Guzman

Life Saving Medal:

Deputy Joseph Barnett

Deputy Troy Cavas

Deputy Anthony Cuthbert

Communication Specialist McKenzie Davis

DFC Marcus Dawson

Communication Specialist Joanna DeGuzman

Sergeant David Edmonds

DFC Edward Faircloth

Deputy Robert Finn

Deputy Kevin Gomez

Deputy Adam Gossett – Four Awards

Communication Specialist Ashile Hicks

Corporal Trevor Jacob

DFC Benjamin Jurec

Corporal Paul Kandour

Deputy Philip Kotowski

Communication Specialist Stephaine Mayberry

Corporal Robert Myers

Deputy Carl Parker

Deputy Jason Patel – Two Awards

Deputy Steve Pierre

Deputy Jason Prather

DFC J. Gibson Smith – Two Awards

Deputy Robert Strack

Certificate of Commendation

Deputy Anthony Bifano

Communication Specialist Mckenzie Davis

Communication Specialist Tina Eddy

DFC Edward Faircloth

Deputy Adam Gossett

Deputy Laura Jenkins

Detective Dennis Lashbrook

Deputy Evan McCarthy

Sergeant Jon Reckenwald

Detective Agustin Rodriguez

Unit Citation:

Communication Supervisor Jay Aldridge

Sergeant Adam Biss

Deputy Aaron Beausoleil – Two Awards

Communication Specialist Megan Burton

Deputy Bryan Carter

Deputy Troy Cavas

DFC Carmine Celico

Deputy Aaron Clay

Communication Specialist Candice Cole

Deputy John Collins

Deputy Blake Colson

Detective Joseph Costello

Deputy Alicia Cowan

Deputy Christopher Crego

Communications Specialist McKenzie Davis

Deputy Sean Doggett

Sergeant Jonathan Dopp – Two Awards

Deputy Thomas Douglas

Communications Specialist Tina Eddy

Deputy Robert Finn – Two Awards

DFC Brandon Fiveash

Corporal Frank Gamarra

Communications Specialist Sarah Gammon

Deputy Kevin Gomez

Sergeant Kenny Goncalves

Deputy Diego Gonzalez

Deputy Adam Gossett

Communication Specialist Astasia Grum

Corporal Trevor Jacob

Deputy Laura Jenkins

Corporal Paul Kandour

Deputy Philip Kotowski – Two Awards

Deputy Robert Lewis

Deputy David Lichty

Communication Specialist Stephanie Mayberry

Sergeant James Miley

Corporal Robert Myers

Deputy Allyssa Narciso

Communications Supervisor Lisa Nesbitt

Deputy Christopher Nguyen

Deputy Steve Pierre

Deputy Jason Prather

Deputy Jennifer Prevatt

DFC Crista Rainey

Deputy Keaton Ray

Sergeant Jon Reckenwald

Crime Scene Technician Lainie Rittenour

Deputy Craig Rossi – Two Awards

Analyst Shannon Sandberg

Corporal Christopher Santoianni

Deputy Tylor Spina

DFC Michael Spinelli

Deputy Jordan St. John

Deputy Benjamin Stamps

Communication Specialist Gwendolyn Stinson

DFC Brad Stogdon

Deputy Robert Strack

Corporal Robert Tarczewski

Sergeant Gregory Tietje

Deputy Robin Towns

DFC Jeffrey Turner

Sergeant Scott Vedder

Deputy Richard Wallis

Communications Specialist Stephen Watkins

Sergeant Daniel Weaver

Commander David Williams

Deputy Bret Wood

Flagler Beach Fire Station 11 – Lieutenant

Anthony Forte

Flagler Beach Fire Station 11 – DE Greg Evans

Flagler Beach Fire Station 11 – FF Jamal Prince

FWC Officer Steven Chamberlin

FWC Officer Steven Zukowski

FWC Officer Josh Greenier

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Alert

Helicopter Linda Roberts

Mr. Frank Luzefski

K-9 Baro

K-9 Axel – Two Awards

Certificate of Appreciation:

Deputy Justine Padilla

Certificate of Community Service:

Jim Bolling

Evelyn Gomes

Tomme Mayne

Nathan Oliver

Murry Salkowitz

Ken Seymour

Jackie Terry

Years of Service:

Chris Alecrim 5 years

Aaron Beausoleil 5 years

Danielle Brown 5 years

Andrew Cangialosi 5 years

John Collins 5 years

James Crosbee 5 years

Cleo Howe 5 years

Carl Parker 5 years

Joanna DeGuzman 10 years

Edward Faircloth 10 years

Collin Haggerty 10 years

Nathan Hockenberry 10 years

Karen Long 10 years

Jason Prather 10 years

Jacob Trevor 10 years

Carmine Celico 15 years

Mike Lagana 20 years

Philips Reynolds 20 years

Wendee Hartman 35 years