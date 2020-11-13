2 ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Teen Brothers Connected to Missing Man’s ‘Brutal Murder’ Sought

Danne Frazier is a 21-year-old resident of Winter Haven who was last seen at a Wawa gas station early the morning of Nov. 4 after leaving work at Publix. He was reported missing.









On Nov. 6, a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Frazier’s vehicle, which had been flagged by a license plate reader and connected to Frazier’s missing-person status. The stop was conducted on U.S. 1 near County Road 325.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jo “JoJo” Lobato, immediately fled on foot, exiting the driver’s side. The passenger, 18-year-old Angel Lobato, JoJo’s brother, remained at the scene but refused to speak to deputies.

At the time the vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, had not been reported stolen. Frazier’s whereabouts were still unknown. “Because of the suspicious circumstances of the driver fleeing from the traffic stop involving a missing person’s vehicle, an extensive search was conducted for the driver,” a sheriff’s release issued today stated.

JoJo Lobato was not located. The investigation found no probable cause to detain or charge Angel with any crimes. A deputy gave him a “courtesy ride” to the Love’s gas station in Ormond Beach and he was released. After dropping off Angel at the gas station, Roger’s Towing towed the Chevy to the sheriff’s Evidence Bay in Bunnell where it was sealed with evidence tape.

The sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations unit processed the Chevrolet “for evidence preservation in case the owner of the car was located,” according to the sheriff’s release.

On Tuesday (Nov. 10), Frazier’s body was found in an orange grove in Lake Wales, in Polk County. “He was brutally murdered, and then dumped in an orange grove,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters.









The two brothers now each have warrants for grand theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, giving false information during a capital felony, tampering with evidence, and accessory after the fact of a capital investigation, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. “They are wanted in several crimes in Polk County, and recently fled from law enforcement in Flagler County. They are to be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS,” the department posted on its Facebook page. (Neither brother had active arrest warrant at the time of contact with Flagler deputies, the Flagler agency states.)

“These individuals are now persons of interest in a capital crime and are wanted fugitives from Polk County,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in his agency’s release. “Thanks to an alert Flagler Deputy and good police work by our deputies and detectives, Polk County authorities now have solid leads to continue their investigation. These brothers should be considered armed and dangerous. While we do not believe they are in Flagler County any longer, if you see either of them please call us immediately and do not approach them.”

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brannon at 863-298-6200. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS from your cell phone, or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet. If you see these fugitives or any suspicious activity, call the sheriff’s office at 386/313-4911 or dial 911 for emergencies.

“As we recreate the final days of this young man’s life, we know that there are those out there who know what happened to him,” Judd said. “You can remain completely anonymous—and get cash—for your information. All you have to do is contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.”