Florida Park Drive, from Farraday Lane to Palm Harbor Parkway, will be closed to drivers on Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local residents will have access to their homes. Through traffic will be diverted to Old Kings Road or to Palm Harbor Drive.

Florida Power & Light is replacing a key power line infrastructure wooden pole with a concrete pole as a critical part of their infrastructure hardening program. Because of the size and weight of the pole, FPL requires a large crane. The crane requires the entire road width for a stable support.

Announcement message boards will be placed by the contractor onto Florida Park Drive on Nov. 13.

The City of Palm Coast appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents and motorists during this time.

For more information, contact customer service at [email protected] or 386-986-2360.​ A request can also be submitted through palmcoastconnect.com.







