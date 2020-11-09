How American Candidates and Presidents Concede: a Century of Decency and Continuity

From Herbert Hoover to Hillary Clinton, concessions by presidential candidates are among the high watermarks of American democratic discourse and reverence for institutional continuity. Nothing in law or the Constitution requires concession speeches, notes to candidates or even explicit, public acknowledgements of the results. But candidates and incumbents have been delivering them without fail, their gestures a window into their character at their most vulnerable times.









In what may have been the last time the New York Times used an exclamation mark in an election headline, the newspaper announced Franklin Roosevelt’s win on Nov. 9, 1932, “in a landslide!” He’d carried 42 states, 472 electoral votes and a 57-39 majority to defeat the beleaguered Herbert Hoover, one of the more decent losers and the first to lose a bid for re-election since the corpulent and soon-to-be Chief Justice William Howard Taft in 1912.

It was 15 minutes after midnight in the east when the Associated Press dispatch from Palo Alto, Calif., read: “Hoover concedes defeat.” In his message to Roosevelt, Hoover offered his “felicitations” and pledged his every “opportunity to be of service to the country,” dedicating himself to “every possible helpful effort in the common purpose of us all.”

There wouldn’t be another concession for 20 years. Roosevelt was re-elected three times and Truman became president when Roosevelt died in 1945.

Polls and prognosticators had predicted a record turnout of 50 million voters and a Republican landslide for Thomas Dewey in 1948, defeating incumbent Harry Truman. Truman had all but conceded. “You know, the president is the most important prisoner in the world. The White House is the finest jail in the world,” he said fatalistically the evening of Election Day at a dinner before Shriners in Kansas City. “People have been wondering how I could take this 31,000-mile campaign and make 280 or 290 appearances and shake hands with 150,000 people and still be able to take them on. The reason is that I am out of that great white jail and am enjoying myself. Tonight is tops, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the courtesies you have shown me.”

The polls were wrong. Catastrophically wrong. So were the columnists. So was Truman. It wasn’t even close. He won by more than 2 million votes and 303 electoral votes, though it wasn’t until late Wednesday that Ohio tipped Truman over and Thursday that headlines showed him the winner. Dewey congratulated Truman, urged his supporters to get behind the president, and said he would not try a third run at the presidency. He had every reason to feel crushed and betrayed, if not to doubt the outcome. But there was never a hint of doubt in his acceptance and congratulations–not from him or from the Republican party.

“My heartiest congratulations to you on your election and every good wish for a successful administration,” Dewey wired Truman that Wednesday at 11:14 a.m. “I urge all Americans to unite behind you in support of every effort to keep our nation strong and free and establish peace in the world,” Dewey wired Truman.

“Thus,” The New York Times reported, Dewey “maintained his campaign theme of national unity to the end.”

Adlai Stevenson had to do it twice to the same man–in 1952 and 1956, to Dwight Eisenhower. Stevenson, one of the sharpest and wittiest candidates to run for the presidency, set the tone of post-war concessions as he “gladly” accepted voters’ verdict. “It is traditionally American to fight hard before an election,” he said after his first loss, a 55-44 drubbing. “It is equally traditional to close ranks as soon as the people have spoken. From the depth of my heart, I thank all of my party, and all those independents and Republicans who supported Senator Sparkman and me. That which unites us as American citizens is far greater than that which divides us as political parties. I urge you all to give General Eisenhower the support he will need.” And he noted: “We vote as many. We pray as one.”









In the excruciatingly close 1960 presidential race–Kennedy won it by 113,000 votes–Nixon went before his supporters at the Ambassador Hotel ballroom in Los Angeles at 20 minutes after midnight local time (3:30 in Kennedyland) to chants of “We want Nixon!” and “You’re the best man,” and to Pat Nixon’s tears. He didn’t officially concede just yet. Too many ballots were still getting counted. But he knew. He spoke to the crowd of his “deepest humility” and said that he’d “tried to leave nothing undone.” Eisenhower’s vice president at the time, Nixon had actually crossed into Mexico to have lunch with the mayor of Tijuana during balloting (imagine how that would have gone if either candidate in 2020 had been so daring). Hours later, Eisenhower wired Kennedy his congratulations from the White House and told him he’d ordered all federal agencies to “cooperate fully” with his transition team. Then Eisenhower did what he did almost as much as Trump. He hopped on a plane to go play golf at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Barry Goldwater wrote Johnson his congratulations the night of Johnson’s crushing victory in 1964: “I will help you in any way that I can toward achieving a growing and better America and a secure and dignified peace. The role of the Republican party will remain in that temper but it also remains the party of opposition when the opposition is called for.” Nixon’s victory over Humphrey in 1968 was almost as close as his loss to Kennedy–500,000 votes and a couple of electoral votes fewer, and with barely a 43 percent plurality of the vote (with Democrats, in a distant mirror of 2020, keeping control of the Senate and the House). “I haven’t mowed the lawn for some time,” Humphrey told his supporters, conceding with “release and relief” and urging everyone to be of “good cheer.” And he said: “We’ve got a president elect. He’s going to have my help. Cheers.”

Gerald Ford was no less gracious in his razor-thin loss to Jimmy Carter in 1976 (a loss made more possible by Ronald Reagan’s refusal to campaign for Ford after the Republican National Convention that year.) “Dear Jimmy,” Ford wrote Carter, “It is apparent now that you have won our long and intense struggle for the Presidency. I congratulate you on your victory. As one who has been honored to serve the people of this great land, both in Congress and as President, I believe that we must now put the divisions of the campaign behind us and unite the country once again in the common pursuit of peace and prosperity. Although there will continue to be disagreements over the best means to use in pursuing our goals, I want to assure you that you have my complete and wholehearted support as you take the oath of office this January.” Ford pledged his support during the transition, and signed his telegram: “Jerry Ford.” Carter called it “characteristically gracious.”

Four years later it was Carter’s turn to concede after his landslide loss to Reagan and a campaign that ran on the tagline and promise to “Make America Great Again.” Carter was the first incumbent president to lose a reelection bid since Herbert Hoover in 1932. He didn’t wait long on election night, calling Reagan at 8:50 p.m. to congratulate him, and appearing before supporters at the Sheraton Washington Hotel ballroom: “The people of the United States have made their choice and, of course, I accept that decision,” he said. “I can’t stand here tonight and say it doesn’t hurt.” His eyes welled up, and his last words were for his supporters in Plains, Ga.

The note the first George Bush left Bill Clinton in his Oval Office desk has become the stuff of legend. It can’t be justly excerpted:

When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too. I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described. here will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course. You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you. Good luck, George

Note Bush’s underlining our president.







The Gore concession speech in 200 was understandably delayed, but when it came, it was gracious and final: “Neither he nor I anticipated this long and difficult road. Certainly neither of us wanted it to happen. Yet it came, and now it has ended, resolved, as it must be resolved, through the honored institutions of our democracy,” Gore said. “Now the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken. Let there be no doubt, while I strongly disagree with the court’s decision, I accept it. I accept the finality of this outcome, which will be ratified next Monday in the Electoral College. And tonight, for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession.”

Eight years later both John McCain and George W. Bush recognized the breadth of Barack Obama’s victory. “The American people have spoken, and they have spoken clearly,” McCain told his supporters in a speech now viral for its contrast with the acid mixture of silence and recrimination from the White House in 2020. “A little while ago, I had the honor of calling Sen. Barack Obama — to congratulate him on being elected the next president of the country that we both love. In a contest as long and difficult as this campaign has been, his success alone commands my respect for his ability and perseverance. But that he managed to do so by inspiring the hopes of so many millions of Americans, who had once wrongly believed that they had little at stake or little influence in the election of an American president, is something I deeply admire and commend him for achieving. This is an historic election, and I recognize the special significance it has for African-Americans and for the special pride that must be theirs tonight.”

McCain did not suffer the boos that greeted his mention of Obama’s name. Bush’s statement also recognized the moment:

Then came Hillary Clinton, the crumble of the Blue Wall and the stunner of 2016: “Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country.” There was applause, not boos.

“I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too,” she continued, “and so do tens of millions of Americans who invested their hopes and dreams in this effort. This is painful and it will be for a long time, but I want you to remember this. Our campaign was never about one person or even one election, it was about the country we love and about building an America that’s hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted. We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. But I still believe in America and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”

About 36 hours after the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, Donald Trump tweeted: “Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks!” He had previously tweeted: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

–Pierre Tristam