Nearly New Thrift Store’s Third Annual “All Things Christmas” Sale Nov. 17-21

The Nearly New Thrift Store will be holding its third annual “All Things Christmas” sale from Tuesday, November 17, 2020 through Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Santa Maria del Mar Church Parish Hall, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing protocols will be enforced.

All proceeds go to support the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County. This event will feature a selection of the finest Christmas items, including but not limited to wreaths, ornaments, jewelry, cards, decorative items, tablecloths, table scarves, and those “unique” Christmas tee-shirts and sweaters that we all enjoy. “All Things Christmas” will include hundreds of items at thrift store prices.









While this is the third annual event, this year it has expanded to a 5-day event to allow for social distancing. The expanded timeframe also means that new merchandise can be added daily. Many one-of-a-kind items will sell quickly and decorative items will vary from whimsical to religious. “We encourage shoppers to bring their masks and their friends and neighbors. Come shop for gifts or for something special to make this Christmas special, and remember, our inventory changes frequently so stop by more than once,” said volunteer Alice Serra.

The Nearly New Thrift Store sells “nearly new” clothing and other items such as glassware, decorative pillows, lamps, books and purses. Treasures and bargains are always available. For more information, stop by The “Nearly New” Thrift Store at 400 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach or call the store at 386-439-0071. The store is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This has become an annual fundraising event supporting the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit international voluntary organization in the Catholic Church. Among its varied efforts to offer material help, the Society’s Nearly New Thrift Store sells donated goods at a low price to raise money for the struggling families in Flagler County. This year, COVID-19 has caused an increase in the needy families and individuals in Flagler County. There are hundreds of requests for help with basic living needs, such as utility bills, and emergency food needs. For more information on the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, contact Linda Kuepper, Conference President, at 386-693-4806.