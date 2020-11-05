Flagler’s 13 School Deputies Get Tactical Medical Training

Flagler Schools students had a day off but on Tuesday for Election Day, but the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Unit used the vacant rooms at Buddy Taylor Middle School to conduct tactical medical training for first responders.

Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Sam Bell, a certified Federal Law Enforcement Training Center instructor in Tactical First Aid, guided the training session designed to educate law enforcement on techniques to treat life-threatening and non-life threatening injuries in critical situations. Additionally, the training covered “Tactical Evacuation Care” where participants demonstrate lifting, moving and extricating victims from a tactical or hostile environment.









“We pray the day never comes when this type of training would be needed but by training our team like our SRDs it will save lives and reduce injuries, as minutes matter in emergency trauma care,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are always looking for training opportunities to sharpen the skills of our deputies and to ensure that we are prepared for anything and everything. We are one of just a small number of agencies in Florida with a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center instructor certified in Tactical First Aid.” (As training was taking place, Election Day was tallying up votes that would send Staly to his second term in office, this time with a 70-percent majority.)

Currently, 13 deputies are assigned to the SRD unit at the Sheriff’s Office, including a Sergeant and a supervisor. The SRD works to improve the relationship between students and deputies by serving full-time in Flagler County high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools. The SRDs also help ensure a safe environment for student learning.

Previously the SRD unit completed advanced Active Assailant Training in the summer of 2019. SRDs ran through real-time scenario based drills involving an active shooter in a crowded church building. The SRD had to make split-second decisions on how to proceed, identify the threat, and take action. “Pairing the advanced Active Assailant Training with the advanced Tactical Medical Training is just one more step in ensuring our deputies receive the best training available,” Staly said.

For more information on the sheriff’s SRD Unit, go here.