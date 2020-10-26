Woman Feared Dead from Drowning After 3 Are Pulled from Rip Currents off N. 3rd in Flagler Beach

Less than a month after a man drowned while swimming with his cousins off South 26th Street in Flagler Beach, two women and a man were pulled from the surf at North 3rd Street before noon today, one of them unresponsive.









“She was unresponsive in the water, and unresponsive the rest of the way,” Flagler Beach Fire Department Capt. Stephen Cox said this afternoon of one of the victims, whose name was not available. All three victims today were adults.

“The other two, when we got to the scene, one of them was going under and we ended up rescuing before it got to that point,” Cox said. ““They didn’t need any medical attention, they were extremely exhausted. They were assessed and reported no injuries.” All three swimmers are adults. The sheriff’s 911 notes indicate they may be “older.”

The Flagler Beach Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene at 11:21 a.m. Flagler Beach police officers and a Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard reported three individuals in distress in the water. (Lifeguard stands are not activated this time of year, but one lifeguard has been posted at Ocean Rescue headquarters at the pier in recent days because of the very rough seas.)

CPR was administered when the unresponsive woman was pulled out of the surf, with no results. She was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where conditions of patients are not disclosed.

“The rip currents are real bad,” Cox said, with waves of 3 to 5 feet. Another rescue was necessary at a different part of the beach less than two hours later. On Oct. 18, crews rescued two people from the surf.









The National Weather Service has issued a rip current advisory for waters off Flagler County from 2 a.m. this morning to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

On Oct. 3, a man died after being pulled, unresponsive, off the surf at South 26th Street.

“We urge everyone to avoid swimming in the area due to extreme rip currents that are present,” the Flagler Beach Fire Department said in a statement today. “Lifeguard stands are NOT staffed this time of year and all persons entering the water need to exercise extreme caution. When in doubt don’t go out. Please be safe.”