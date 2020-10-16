‘If They Can’t Understand the Detour They Shouldn’t Be Voting,’ County Administrator Says, Reversing Pledge to Suspend Construction at GSB

Last Updated: 5:57 p.m.
The very first conversation Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart had when County Administrator Jerry Cameron took the job a year and a half ago was about ensuring better parking during the 2020 elections at the Government Services Building, where the supervisor’s office is located.
It didn’t stick.
On Sept. 25, the main road into the GSB and the elections office was closed for a $737,000 construction project, right as voting by mail was picking up and voters were driving to the supervisor’s office to drop off their ballots. The rare detour signs have been causing confusion and anger among voters–and no small amount of displeasure from Lenhart.
Faith al-Khatib, the county engineer, had pledged to her that construction would be suspended at least during early voting. In August, Lenhart wrote Cameron and other county officials on Thursday, “I raised the concern of voter access to our polling location and Faith assured me that she would work with us to make sure the road was open for voters. I have received no communication to the contrary.”
Thursday morning, Lenhart learned Cameron would not stop construction. Lenhart was livid. “I went upstairs to the Engineering Department and spoke with Richard,” she wrote Cameron, referring to Richard Gordon, the assistant county engineer. “He is ‘working on it’ and compared it to pulling teeth. I can’t imagine a trip to the dentist taking two months. This should have been part of the planning process since our initial meeting.”
“She’s quite upset over it,” County Commissioner Charlie Ericksen, an alternate member of the canvassing board for this election, said. “Which I would be too.” Ericksen suggested that the county commission, meeting on Monday, might raise the issue with Cameron. Ericksen favors a work suspension.
But late Friday afternoon Commission Chairman Dave Sullivan said the matter is out of the commission’s hands. “Basically it was a decision reached by the county administrator and he takes full responsibility for it,” Sullivan said. “We the commission was not involved in the decision other than a while back to say we do need more, I guess, an increase in parking, 70 spaces. There was nothing mentioned about voting and that kind of thing because it was a long time ago.” Sullivan said it was “too late to intervene” to suspend construction, with early voting starting Monday. “I do understand people’s concerns and I would never want in any way to hinder somebody from voting. I’m sorry I’m being evasive on this, but that’s where it is, that’s the way it is. I can’t do anything about it.”
Last week Lenhart had written Cameron of receiving a phone call from a voter-protection group that had received a complaint about the lack of access in the parking lot and the confusion being created. She said she’d receiving “MANY complaints about the parking lot from voters who are visiting the office to return their mail ballot in person. I just got off the phone again while typing this email from someone who said ‘older folks’ are getting lost in the parking lot and don’t know where to drop off their ballot. I am making a sign to help direct people to our office.” She asked that the road be opened from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3, covering the two weeks of early voting and Election day itself.
Lenhart spoke with Cameron Thursday morning. “It wasn’t very productive, to say the least,” she said. And she was stunned by what Cameron told her: “If they can’t understand the detour they shouldn’t be voting.” (Cameron didn’t respond to an email asking him about the statement, nor did he respond about his refusal to suspend the project.)
Ironically, the project is filling a ditch for the eventual addition of 62 new parking spaces, among other improvements. The bids were received on April 29. The County Commission approved the project only in mid-July.
“This is along overdue project, and the county took the first viable opportunity to address the severe lack of parking at the GSB,” Julie Murphy, the county’s spokesperson, said in an email today. “Administration is going to great effort to ensure this is the easiest process in the history of the GSB for voters to access the polls. General Services is providing signage and or volunteers to direct voters to reserved parking by the SOE office.”
Murphy was repeating talking points set out by Cameron in an email to Lenhart Thursday: “We are taking extraordinary measures to make sure voting is as easy as possible. With the measures we are taking, voting this year should be more convenient than ever. Measures taken include[:] electronic signage directing voters to turn right instead of left when entering the parking lot, extensive directional signage to the next electronic sign directing them into the same parking they would have entered had the originally turned left and followed the road to the parking lot, we are asking employees to park at the Courthouse or the EOC, we are reserving large portions of GSB parking for ‘voters only’, and have offered to hire people to direct traffic during voting hours.”
Cameron’s statement is deceptive. None of the elements he is describing were in place since construction began and the elections office began receiving what has now totaled 18,000 ballots by mail or by drop-box at the elections office. This afternoon, a lone, meager detour sign was planted at the main entrance into the complex, without any additional signage pointing to the elections office or the drop box. For that, a driver would have had to go counter to the detour’s sign and cross through the courthouse parking lot than go around it. For those going around it, they would eventually come across a small sign pointing them back into the GSB parking lot and through a weave of turns to make it to the elections office. Cameron’s claim that voting would be “more convenient than ever” is simply false.
Yet he repeatedly told Lenhart that the county was taking “extraordinary” measure, then echoed, in writing, the contempt he’d spoken to Lenhart: “It is difficult to imagine how anyone who can drive to the complex would not be able to expediently find a parking space and vote with less inconvenience than in previous elections. We are literally asking folks to turn right instead of left on the same road, drive approximately the same distance, and enter the same parking lot in order to vote. They will have vastly increased directional signage and much more set aside parking than ever before.” (Cameron is, again, wrong about the distance traveled by detour, which is significantly longer than the normal way in.)
None of those projected measures, presumably starting next week, addressed the confusion of the last few weeks, nor is it clear to what extent volunteers would be available for all 12 hours each day of early voting.
“It’s hard not to assume that elections are viewed as an inconvenience,” Lenhart wrote Cameron this week. “Here we are on Thursday, prior to early voting starting on Monday and there is no solid plan to open the road for voters. Let me remind you again that 8,820 people voted early at this location in 2016. Please, please, please, just open the road.”
The detour is expected to remain in place until Nov. 24. Construction isn’t scheduled to end until Dec. 23.
Comments
John K says
I dropped off my ballot yesterday as did many people. Yeah the detour was a bit of a surprise but it’s not hard to find to drop off box. There are signs pointing to it at every turn. It was crowded but it’s doable. Just my opinion.
Deborah Coffey says
Republicans KNOW they can’t let people vote or…they’ll lose the election. The GOP has become the party of lies, cheating, hating, and last but not least Q-Anon conspiracy theories. America cannot survive their corruption and total loss of morals.
Mike Cocchiola says
This is outrageous. I am one of the persons who called to complain about the confusing entrance to the SOE’s office. I’m a frequent visitor to the CSB and the SOE’s office and I had to figure it out. There were no signs at all. Now there’s maybe one?
For someone who is elderly or unfamiliar with the area, the construction may surely discurage voters trying to find the entrance to to polling place. I cannot help but think that Jerry Cameron either planned this or is so disengaged from Flagler County that he simply doesn’t care about our voters.
The BOCC needs to overrule Cameron, halt the construction, put up sufficient signage and have people directing voters to the polling location.
Korean vet says
Mr cocciolo I agree with you I’m a disabled vet . I went to. Cast my ballot last week no signage nothing .walking is difficult for me but it is obvious Cameron couldn’t give a damn what seniors must endure . I resent his comment that we don’t have vote . I served my country and that dumbbell can kiss my Lilly White @#$.pick up your check Cameron and go back into retirement .commissioners pick a real smart ass , go back to St Augustine your reputation was t o good there.its time for a change .
Joecomotive says
Jackass Jerry at it again!
James M. Mejuto says
Well . . . this is what we get when Republicans control the vital lifeline of our community. There should be
every effort to make VOTING as easy as possible but yet, Republicans like Cameron will do everything
possible to obstruct the democratic process.
Florida has to rid our state of Republicans who are so attached to Trumpy-Dumpty in the W.H. that they will
deny basic freedoms.
joe says
Another contemptuous Republican “making voting easier” – history would beg to differ.
Mark says
I wonder if George Washington voted via horseback. We have done a great job of creating a bunch of whiners.
Barbara says
He must be a Republican!
CB from PC says
I had no problem navigating the detour to vote by mail. I even was able to have my vote counted after following the instructions on the ballot envelope.
If a Trump-following mindless deplorable like me can get to the drop off box and vote, anybody can.
Actually, the only reason I voted is because I believe Trump’s New Health Plan will contain the necessary care to help senile, dottering and confused people like Joe Biden.
Nanci Whitley says
And just what plan would that be? He’s been promising it every 2 weeks for years. I say that makes him a dottering and confused old fool…..plus a serial liar.
ASF says
And, PS, this has nothing to do with politics…RRiiigghhhtttt.
Rlaine says
What a snotty, rude comment!
Denali says
We made our electoral pilgrimage to the Supervisor of Elections office within a day of receiving our mail in ballots. Upon entering the complex and turning left as we have done dozens of times to reach the Services Building we were confronted with the ROAD CLOSED signage. I do not recall seeing anything resembling the small detour sign pictured above at the main entrance – maybe it was there, maybe it wasn’t. After a jaunt through the courthouse parking lot and finding our way to the SOE office we dropped our ballots and like the late run of Chinook Salmon fought our way back upstream through the parking lot to the main entrance and back to Moody Blvd.
Comments were made at the time reflecting on where the head of the person responsible for this obviously poorly timed project was located. Best that we could surmise is that his head was where the “sun don’t shine”, if you catch my drift.
After reading that person’s comments about how ‘if they cannot understand the detour they shouldn’t vote’, I was floored. So Jerry, when did we institute the “Cameron Pole Tax” which requires voters to negotiate an obstacle course in order to vote? The answer is NEVER. Perhaps you were absent from this country when the Voting Rights Act was written. You are paid by the taxpayers and voters of this county to make their lives better, not be a judgemental tyrant.
Perhaps it should be suggested that Jerry boy get his head out of Mullins rectum long enough to do the job to which he was hired – or perhaps he should resign if he is not man enough to stand up for doing the right thing. This is of course predicated on his having learned right from wrong at some point in his life. Have you no shame?
As for Charlie Ericksen possibly bringing it up on Monday – What kind of BS tripe is that? Charlie, if you ain’t got the fortitude to stand up for the taxpayers/voters of this county you have no reason to be sitting in the big chair. Statements like his are no better than those of that wimpy dishrag from Maine, Susan Collins. Charlie, make this your last great act for the people of Flagler County.
As for Katie Lenhart I cannot say enough good. I first met Katie in a Palm Coast Citizen’s Academy class – she had just taken over the office and was herself a student. In the years since I have come to respect her as professional in her job and a person who believes that every one of us has the right and obligation to vote in every election. Katie is one elected official who truly takes the public trust seriously. Katie, thank you for standing up for We The People.
Catherine says
Are there volunteers that will set there and direct voters to election office?
WILLIAM NELSON says
What an insult!! Please come visit me, Cameron, so I can show you how incapacitated I am. and then let me drive you to your Taj Mahal to show you what I went through !!
Oh, and by the way, I want both your feet tied together when we get there.
Homer says
Apparently Jerry Cameron does not realize that he works for the residents of the County. There are enough problems with this election that he should realize that this is just one more impediment for the voters to deal with – and take action to fix it. If he is not smart enough to realize this, then he is not smart enough to be the County Manager (or whatever his title is).
Janet Jividen says
Maybe if Cameron can’t understand the problem then he shouldn’t be working for the county. We were out there to deliver our ballots in the drop box and found the maize around very confusing. Do what is right.
Percy's mother says
Not sure what the issue is . . .
There’s plenty of parking in the courthouse parking lot.
and
Just follow the “Detour” sign and use common sense.
I never park in that tiny, tiny parking lot when I attend commission meetings and/or school board meetings as I don’t want my car dented by people who don’t/can’t park properly. And as well if I have any other business at the government services center, I again park well away from all other vehicles because there’s plenty of room in the courthouse parking lot.
Making a mountain out of a molehill with this. Is it too much for people to park in the large courthouse parking lot and walk across the street?
With the epidemic of obesity, a simple walk across the street is really a good thing in the whole scheme of things.
My sister mailed her ballot from New Zealand and tracked it all the way to the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office. If she can do it, people who live in the surrounding areas of Palm Coast can certainly follow a “detour” sign. What is the world coming to?
Sandra Sites says
Well, yes, for folks with disabilities, walking across the courthouse lot and the other lot to the SOE office, in the heat, WOULD be an issue. So, there’s that…
blondee says
He’s not wrong, the detour was actually pretty simple.
Queen_Kamala says
Very interesting timing. Good thing Dems can follow directions and instructions. Those QAnon people though, well…
Steve Ward says
Maybe If the bearded wonder got off his fat ass and did something for the people of the County he was hired to serve he wouldnt be the target of such disgust. The arrogant smug belittling comment by an Official during Voting causing needless confusion on an entrance to a building built by Taxes collected from residents is appalling but expected from someone with no desire to serve anyone but himself. I have to say that considering the source its really not surprising. Vote accordingly.
Korea vet says
Cameron is a useless arrogant turd . He couldn’t give a damn what the taxpayer endures .he picks up his 200$ a year and doesn’t realize we pay his salary . I went to vote last week . I’m 87 with a disability dont tell me not to vote .I served my country and I will vote and I will complain . The area around the voting area is a mess and he can make some slight changes to make it easier for the seniors who need to drop off their ballots . Where do these paid employees get the. Balls to talk down their noses to us . Kiss. My Ass mr …. Michael Affatato ps time for you retire again .