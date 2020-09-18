Donna Giglio Steps Up to Lead the Palm Coast Democratic Club

Donna Giglio, retired from teaching in the Flagler County School system in 2017, has stepped up to assume the Presidency of the Palm Coast Democratic Club in the wake of Bob Coffman’s resignation to run for Palm Coast City Council. Giglio, who taught First Grade at Belle Terre Elementary School has been a long term resident of the area and has a significant track record in the political arena.

Giglio graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services from St. John’s University and with a Master’s degree in Education from Queens (New York) College. She began her teaching career as a pre-school teacher and then transitioned into the Assistant Director’s role at Harbor Day Care on Long Island.Giglio then continued her career at the Greek Parochial School, St. Demetrios in Astoria in the Borough of Queens, New York,, to teach kindergarten and then onto PS199 in Long Island City to teach 4th and 2nd grade. In 1989, she moved to Palm Coast where she spent her teaching years moving from Bunnell Elementary, Wadsworth, Indian Trails K-8 and finally Belle Terre Elementary.









Donna Giglio lived the first part of her life on Long Island, N.Y. in Garden City South and a few years in Woodhaven, Queens before her move to Palm Coast. . After retiring, it was her desire to give back to our community and continue her connection with children and education, so I volunteered during Story Hour for 3-5 year-olds at the Flagler County Library. Joining the Palm Coast Democratic Club also allowed Giglio to become involved in local issues and events impactful on the wellbeing of our county. Little by little, she became more active with the Democratic Club, leading her to a position on the Club board.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club has been stimulating active interest in political and governmental affairs while strengthening and furthering the ideals and principles of the Democratic Party. Through a variety of successful programs the Club provides reasonable and ongoing financial support to the county Democratic Executive Committee and promotes participation among Democrats to support and elect the duly selected nominees of the Democratic Party in national, state, and local campaigns.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club and President Donna Giglio always welcome new members. Membership applications can be found here.