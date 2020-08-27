Joseph Colon, Heroin Dealer Accused of Murdering Savannah Deangelis, Will Plead to 30 Years in Prison

It was a first in Flagler County: a heroin dealer whose delivery to a client resulted in her overdose death was indicted on a first-degree murder charge. On Monday, it’ll be another first when the dealer pleads guilty and is sentenced to prison.









Joseph Colon, 37, formerly of 21 Ballenger Lane in Palm Coast, will plead guilty to the murder of 23-year-old Savannah Deangelis of Palm Coast in 2017, after he delivered heroin to her, enabling her overdose. She had been clean and sober for months before that, through rehab. A $40 dose of heroin killed her.

Colon will plead before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. The proceedings will be on Zoom, occurring, ironically, on International Overdose Awareness Day.

Colon is being prosecuted under a 2017 law that made drug dealers liable for the death by overdose of their clients. Colon, a known drug dealer and user, had been indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree capital murder charge, which exposed him to the death penalty. FlaglerLive has learned that he will plead guilty to second-degree murder and a 30-year prison sentence.

Colon has been at the Flagler County jail since Nov. 6, 2017. By the time he’s sentenced on Monday he will have already served 1,029 days, or almost three years, which he gets credited to his sentence. With good behavior, he will also be eligible for release after serving 85 percent of his sentence, which means he may be released in 22.7 years–at the beginning of 2043, when he will be 59.







The plea agreement will dispose of a series of other pending charges, including trafficking hydrocodone, a first-degree felony, two first-degree felony counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a park or school, a second-degree charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell, and other lesser charges. Taken whole, even without the murder charge, Colon was facing the potential for 110 years in prison, making the plea agreement particularly lenient.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton, who reached the plea agreement with the approval of the Deangelis family.

Savannah Deangelis had been in Drug Court and in rehab at Project WARM until she was inexplicably allowed to leave the Bunnell facility during the Hurricane Irma emergency in September 2017, even though she had not previously been allowed to have so much as a pass to leave the facility, even though her home in Grand Haven was in an evacuation zone, as the Project WARM facility was not, and even though her parents, recognizing the fragility of her recovery, wanted her to stay at the facility. She relapsed.

Upon her return, she was honest: she told facility personnel what she had done. Facility personnel, who bore a significant responsibility for her the reckless furlough they signed, ignored her honesty and threw her out of the program, resulting in her incarceration at the county jail on a probation violation. She pleaded with Circuit Judge Dennis Craig to restore her to Project Warm, to no avail. Her parents wrote the judge as well, pleading with him: “We feel that it can save her life.”







Short of that, they wished she stayed in jail as efforts continued to get her back in the program, rather than be let out, given her proclivities. All to no avail. She was released on Oct. 26, 2017. She was to be under house arrest and to participate in Drug Court. The next day she went to the probation office for a urinalysis. Two tests came back negative. The day after that, her father drove her to a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. He waited for her in the parking lot. She was never out of his sight other than when she was at the meeting. They drove home around 11:20 a.m. Savannah and her mother chatted, and at 11:50 a.m., Savannah told her mother she was stepping outside for a walk and to meet her Drug Court mentor. Instead, she met with someone else on Front Street in Grand Haven. A neighbor who knew her saw her lean into a short man at the wheel of a Nissan, take something form the driver and retreat before the Nissan sped off.

That brief window of time veiled out of her parents’ sight, measured in seconds, was enough for Colon to pass her the heroin that killed her.

According to a warrant in Colon’s case, detectives traced the Nissan to Colon, who’d rented it. As Savannah spent her last days in a coma, detectives spoke with her boyfriend, who told them he’d himself spoken to Colon the day of the drug transaction and that Colon told him he’d gone to Savannah’s house to sell her drugs. Colon was arrested for unrelated charges during a traffic stop on Nov. 6, finding a bevy of drugs in the car. In a subsequent interview with detectives, he admitted to going to Grand Haven to sell two “baggies” of heroin to Savannah, for $40.

Savannah was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast shortly after she’d locked herself in a room and overdosed. She never regained consciousness, never showed more signs of brain activity. She died at the hospital on Nov. 13. That year, she was one of 47,600 people in the United States alone who died in the opioid epidemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

A grand jury indicted Colon on the capital murder charge on Feb. 20, 2018.

Less than a year after Colon was jailed and indicted, the mother of his child, Samatha Brewer, 30, died of a drug overdose at her R-Section home in Palm Coast.

Flagler County’s chapter of Open Arms Recovery will be observing International Overdose Awareness Day Saturday with an online vigil here from 7 to 8 p.m..