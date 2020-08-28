Motorized March to Flagler Courthouse Friday Marks 1963 March on Washington and Justice Reform

More than two generations after the 1963 March on Washington that featured Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Dream” speech, and despite the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, most Americans forget or do not know to what extent the bigotry of the times were ingrained: A Newsweek poll at the time found that 55 percent of whites objected to living next to a Black person, that 90 percent objected to their teenage daughter dating a Black individual.









As the day approached for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, organized by the socialist union organizers and civil rights activists A. Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin, Washington D.C. emptied out. Scared residents fled, taking their stereotypes with them: the thinking was that no gathering of Blacks could go without riots. As Rick Perlstein reported in “Before the Storm,” his book on Barry Goldwater, King was asked point blank in a television interview on on Meet the Press whether “it would be impossible to bring more than 100,000 militant Negroes into Washington without incidents and possible rioting.”

William F. Buckley’s National Review described the march as the “mob deployment.” A Major League Baseball game scheduled that day between the Twins and the Washington Senators was cancelled. The military deployed 4,000 troops in the suburbs–those suburbs at which President Trump has been directing his less veiled appeals to anti-Black prejudice for the past two weeks, on Twitter and at the Republican National Convention, though even President Kennedy in 1963 worried about marchers riotously rushing into Congress. Only 20 percent of respondents in a Gallup poll found the march overdue and a welcome expression of calls for Black justice, while Newsweek titled its issue that week with Buckley-like contempt: “What The White Man Thinks of the Negro Revolt.”







The march 57 years ago was peaceful of course, and marked a turning point in the civil rights movement, culminating with King’s speech.

Friday morning, the Flagler Branch of the NAACP, in conjunction with the African American Cultural Society, will host a Motorized March to commemorate the historic 1963 march on its anniversary, starting at 11 a.m. in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Cars will begin lining up at 9:30 on Bulldog Drive, then make their way to State Road 100 wesbound to the Flagler County Courthouse, where they’ll park and face speakers on the courthouse steps. The speakers will have a public address system under a tent and will “commemorate the event itself,” says Linda Sharpe-Matthews, who heads the Flagler Branch of the NAACP. Speakers will talk on “criminal justice issues, voting rights issues and police reform.”

Any person who’s asked to be on the speakers’ platform is welcome to speak, including candidates for office, community leaders, people who chair local organizations and the like. “The main thing is getting people out to vote and making sure that their rights have been restored or maintained,” Sharpe-Matthews said. “People can roll their windows down or they can socially distance in their cars.” She expects some 500 people in attendance. A few weeks ago, when the NAACP held a similar motorized march to commemorate the Voting Rights Act, the event drew 155 cars. Sharpe-Matthews is expecting “double or triple that.”







An actual march is scheduled in Washington Friday. “Headlined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, who will be joined by King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, and family members of several men and women who were killed by law enforcement officers,” the Washington Post reports, “the demonstration will conclude a week of large-scale events in the nation’s capital, including days of protests and a fireworks display over the Washington Monument to mark the end of the Republican National Convention.” The march on Washington has been dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” march, a reference to a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nine minutes. S

Sharpe-Matthews was going to attend, “but because the covid situation hasn’t gotten any better I decided against it. I don’t know how you can social distance with 50,000 to 100,000 people gathered in one area,” she said. The event in Palm Coast and Bunnell, she said, will seek to teach a younger generation the history of the original march and the importance of social justice reform, and “do it in a way that doesn’t stir up anger and violence. We’re going to give them a history lesson.”

For additional information on the Motorized March email [email protected] or call the NAACP office and leave a message 386-446-7822.

