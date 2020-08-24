Palm Coast’s Terrance Knapp, 35, Dies in Self-Inflicted Gunshot in His Backyard

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the death by self-inflicted gunshot of Terrance J. Knapp, 35, in the backyard at 42 Lancelot Drive in Palm Coast Saturday afternoon (Aug. 22). His 14-month-old daughter was in a crib in the house. She was unharmed.









Knapp’s wife was not at the house at the time. She had contacted the sheriff’s office Saturday a few minutes after 3 p.m. to report that her husband had texted her that he loved her, that he was “sick in the head” and that she take care of their daughter. She told dispatchers that he had access to numerous guns, and that he talked that way when he drank. He was not answering his phone.

A second caller, a relative, reached the 911 dispatcher. The caller had access to a live video feed that showed the 14-month-old girl in her crib, safe. Deputies were granted access to the house even if they had to break in the door, though one of the callers provided keypad codes for access.

Three deputies were there in less than four minutes after the initial call, according to 911 dispatch notes. Because Knapp’s whereabouts were not known and because of the known presence of numerous firearms in the house and because, deputies had to proceed with deliberate caution, setting up a perimeter around the house as if it were an active crime scene. Knapp’s wife had told dispatchers that there were guns in the nightstand and a closet. All the while they had real-time reports of the child in the crib. Knapp’s wife arrived at the scene, as did the child’s grandfather, and moments later a deputy found Knapp in the backyard.

Deputies secured the child, taking her out of the house.









The deputies found Knapp on a lawn chair, unresponsive. Flagler County Fire Rescue and Palm Coast Fire Department paramedics arrived, and a paramedic pronounced Terrance J. Knapp at 3:33 p.m.

Deputies then established a crime scene, as is routine in such circumstances, and turned over the scene to crime scene investigators and detectives before the medical examiner claimed the body. The crime scene was dismantled six hours later.

The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.