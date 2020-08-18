Nine Covid Cases Involving Flagler School Staffers So Far in August; Commissioner Downplays Outbreaks

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is urging local school officials to be “very surgical, not sweeping” when responding to coronavirus cases, which he acknowledged are likely to occur as classes resume this month.









But “likely” is no longer the operative word: Positive cases have been occurring, both to students and staff, in Flagler and across the state.

Flagler County schools reopened for faculty and other employees last week, and will open for students on Aug. 24. In all, 15 staff members have tested positive in the district since the week of March 22, but nine of those cases were confirmed in August, including six since the week of Aug. 9, according to the district’s spokesman. Three students reported positive test results to the district since July 20.

That’s not the total number of children who have had a positive test result, but the number of students who may have interacted with others in school-sponsored activities. Just between Aug. 4 and Aug. 17, the state Department of Health confirmed 19 positive cases involving children 17 and younger in Flagler County, out of 149 tested, a positivity rate of 12.9 percent. The state average os 13.7 percent.

A more precise accounting of covid-19 cases involving Flagler district faculty, staff or students remains elusive. There is no central database that outlines what school or department is affected by how many cases. The approach has been on a case-by-case basis, with information about the cases limited to those affected.







“The District is not creating and/or generating weekly reports related to Covid-19 cases,” Kristy Gavin, the school district’s attorney, said in an email. “The practice of the district to notify individuals in writing only began in late July (July 20). Prior to this date, any employees requiring notification of a positive case were handled verbally.”

The district is leaving it to principals and department heads to inform their own staffs or affected students of any case within their purview. The district is not posting case numbers within the district publicly. But it made available to FlaglerLive some of the letters that have been issued from individual principals or departments to school communities affected by an outbreak. (Bob Snyder, the Flagler Health Department chief, says he considers one case an outbreak.)

An Aug. 7 letter from Rymfire Elementary Principal Lashika Moore informed her staff that a “Flagler County Schools staff member who was on our campus last week tested positive.” David Bossardet, the district’s risk manager, subsequently informed faculty and staff at Rymfire that “a Flagler County Schools staff member who attended training with you last week at Rymfire Elementary tested positive.” That letter was undated. Kenny Seybold, director of the district’s custodial services, issued a similar letter about a custodial staff member at Matanzas High School. The letter was undated.

David Freeman, director of plant services for the district, issued a letter about a staff member testing positive on Aug. 10. FlaglerLive learned today that a similar letter was issued by the principal at Old Kings Elementary to staff there, this week, and that a student in Flagler Palm Coast High School’s band camp had tested positive. Last month, a student in Matanzas’s football program tested positive.

The state Department of Education for its part is downplaying the effects of localized outbreaks, seeing them more as an expected occurrence than as a reason to close classrooms or schools.







“If you have a Covid-19 case or you have (Covid-19) symptoms, don’t panic,” Corcoran told school superintendents in a conference call last week. “Communicate with everybody and be open and transparent about it. We are going to have cases, and that’s OK.”

Corcoran asked superintendents to check in with with top officials in the state Department of Education before shutting down a classroom or school, and said symptomatic individuals should be sent home.

He also stressed that school officials should communicate with parents whenever a symptomatic individual attends school.

“Even though it is not required, we would suggest dismissing the class for that day. Clean it, hyper-clean it, and let the parents know you hyper-cleaned the class,” Corcoran, a lawyer with no public health background, added. “Unless your child has symptoms or you see symptoms, we are fine with your child coming back the very next day.”

The statement is at odds with public health and medical findings over the last few weeks that stress again and again that absence of symptoms is not equivalent to absence of covid: asymptomatic carriers represent a very large proportion of those affected, especially in younger, ostensibly healthier populations, with the potency of spread from an asymptomatic carrier age 10 or older similar to that of symptomatic carriers.

The Florida Association of School Superintendents on Aug. 7 sought guidance from Corcoran and state health officials about how to deal with infected students and employees, after Corcoran issued an emergency order mandating that schools reopen bricks-and-mortar classrooms five days a week this month.

Since 13 counties reopened schools last week, at least three school districts have confirmed that they have been forced to respond to positive cases or ask students to quarantine due to potential exposure to Covid-19.

In Martin County, 151 elementary and high-school students were sent home after they either tested positive for the virus or showed symptoms of COVID-19, district spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo confirmed to The News Service of Florida on Monday.

Four students and one teacher in Bradford County tested positive for the virus and 78 students “have been asked to stay home out of precaution,” Assistant Superintendent David Harris said in an email to the News Service on Monday.

And in Seminole County, two fifth-grade teachers who were scheduled to start in-person instruction on Monday had to self-quarantine over the weekend, district spokesman Michael Lawrence said. One of the teachers tested positive for Covid-19 and the other came into contact with the educator who was infected with the virus, Lawrence said.







Corcoran said he would not recommend quarantining an entire classroom if a student tests positive for Covid-19. Instead, he said school officials should consider quarantining a portion of the class or students who came into contact with an infected student for 15 minutes or longer.

“I know it sounds complicated, but it is not,” he said. The goal, Corcoran said, is to “keep everyone safe” and to “keep everybody getting the best possible learning experience.”

Thursday’s call with the school officials came a week after the Florida Association of District School Superintendents told Corcoran that school officials need a statewide protocol that lays out what to do when people show symptoms or test positive for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Clear and articulate processes for the role of the Department of Health as the lead in case investigation, contact tracing and quarantine direction, length and implementation are essential and must be consistent across all school districts,” Pinellas County Superintendent of Schools Michael Grego, who is the president of the association, wrote in an Aug. 7 letter to Corcoran.

The Florida Education Association and the union representing teachers in Orange County have filed lawsuits challenging Corcoran’s July 6 order. The unions allege that the mandate violates the state Constitution, which guarantees the right to “safe” and “secure” public schools.

While speaking to the superintendents last week, Corcoran called the lawsuit “frivolous.” He praised the superintendents for working to reopen schools and offer in-person instruction, emphasizing that local officials should not hesitate to seek the advice of state officials.

“I think we’re going to be an example to the rest of the nation how to do this effectively, how to address the needs of each child and really focusing on closing the achievement gap and having a great semester,” Corcoran said.

–FlaglerLive and the News Service of Florida