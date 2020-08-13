Minor Traffic Stop Turns Into Helicopter-Aided Chase Near Assisted Living Facility, and 3 Arrests

Wednesday evening a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a silver Nissan Altima traveling north on U.S. 1 near Belle Terre Boulevard, with its tag light out. The deputy initiated a traffic stop. By the time the Nissan pulled over and the deputy was walking toward the driver’s side, the deputy noticed that the Nissan had not been put in park.









The deputy walked around to the passenger side, at which point the Nissan took off, crossed the median and turned south. The deputy reported that the driver’s side window was down, giving the deputy a clear view of the driver, later identified as Markee Webb, 24, of Interlachen. Keydra Daynay Lyons, 29, of Gainesville, was his passenger. The deputy heard her scream.

By the time the chase was over, both Webb and Lyons had been booked at the Flagler County jail, Webb on a felony charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding and two misdemeanor charges, and Lyons on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. The chase took place in the area of Princeton Village, the assisted living facility.

Also booked was Contina Smith, 47, of Interlachen, who was not in the vehicle but had allegedly falsely reported the Nissan stolen. She did so from a location near downtown Bunnell after getting a call from Webb, her son, who told her he was fleeing from cops. She was booked on a charge of making a false police report.







As the deputy followed Webb, Webb turned north on Belle Terre Boulevard and abandoned the vehicle in a cul de sac near Magnolia Trace Boulevard, along which Princeton Village is located. Deputies established a perimeter, brought in a K-9 unit and Volusia County’s Air One emergency helicopter, which is equipped with a night vision camera. Webb and Lyons were located in the woods and initially refused to come out. Deputies walked in with the dog, and with Air One circling overhead and the sounds of approaching deputies, Webb and Lyons surrendered.

As they were walking out of the woods, Webb in handcuffs, Webb told deputies he’d fled because he was afraid they’d find out he’d been smoking pot. Lyons said she’d run off also because she was afraid.

Meanwhile Webb’s mother had called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office then the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to report her vehicle stolen until, after further questioning, she conceded that she knew her son had the Nissan all along.

“It wasn’t enough to flee from a minor traffic violation so they decided to make it a family affair by mom reporting her car stolen even though she knew her son had it,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “This was a night full of poor decisions but I hope they are able to get back on the right track and get their lives back in order. We want to thank the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the search.”