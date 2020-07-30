Man Shot By Deputies After Pulling a Gun On Them Faces New Charges and Prison

Steve Barneski, the 30-year-old Daytona North man accused of pulling a gun on Flagler County sheriff’s deputies and the first county resident to be shot by deputies in eight years earlier this month, faces additional charges stemming from the encounter, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a second degree felony.









When deputies sought to serve a warrant on Barneski the night of July 1, it was for a mere probation violation. It would have landed him in jail but the most he faced, based on his probation officer’s recommendation, was that his supervision be modified and he be slated for a residential treatment program. He might have had to wait at the jail for an opening.

He’d been driving home with his wife–his wife was at the wheel–when deputies followed them and walked up behind their car, emergency lights flashing, after they’d pulled into their residence’s driveway in Daytona North, also known as the Modnex.

It was then that Barneski grabbed a firearm–a 9mm Baretta. He ended up shot several times. He then put the firearm to his head in what, for eight to nine minutes, looked like an attempt at suicide. Deputies talked him down and took him into custody. It was not the first time he’d been in a confrontation with deputies in which he alluded to seeing suicide by cop. He was hospitalized at Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

He had his first-appearance court hearing from the hospital on July 3, after being served with a second probation violation charge. The violent encounter with the deputies generated yet another probation violation report, with four additional violations (for a total of six). He was released from the hospital on July 6 and booked at the Flagler County jail, initially on the probation violation charges.







He’s now been charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon (he carried ammunition for the gun in a pouch), and the aggravated assault charge. Two of the charges are second degree felonies, each exposing him to up to 15 years in prison, with less room for leniency since he is a convicted felon several times over, including obstructing police, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated stalking after being served an injunction. He was also charged with raping a 17-year-old girl in 2010, when he was 20–and allegedly told the victim not to tell her mother or her sister or he’d shoot them and cut their heads off–but the charge was dropped.

Barneski’s probation officer is no longer recommending rehabilitation in treatment, nor any form of mercy. “It is recommended that the offender’s supervision be revoked and that he be sentenced to [state prison] for a time deemed appropriate by the Court,” Stephanie McKinney, his probation officer, concluded in a probation violation report filed last week. Barneski’s actions “show that he is a danger to the community and, as such, is not amenable to community based supervision.”

The three deputies involved in the shooting are David Lichty and Kyle Gaddie, both employed at the agency since 2016, and Jayed Capella, a detective employed since 2018. “They have been cleared and have returned to full duty,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said today.

“This suspect is a convicted felon that shouldn’t have even had a gun to begin with,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Now he faces these additional charges for the additional crimes he committed that night. This case could have ended with a Deputy seriously injured or killed and I am very thankful the deputies survived this encounter with a dangerous felon.”

Barneski has been at the county jail since his July 6 booking, without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 10.