Flagler’s Free Clinic Extends Hours to Accommodate Unemployed or Uninsured due to Covid

The Flagler Free Clinic has extended operating hours to assist anyone who has become unemployed or lost their medical insurance due to the covid-19 pandemic.









Qualifying to be a patient of the free clinic is quick and easy: Just come into the office at 703 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and complete registration documents. No appointment is necessary. After the registration process is complete an appointment with one of the clinic’s volunteer providers will be made for a future date. There is absolutely no charge for the services that the clinic provides.

The Flagler Free Clinic was established in 2005 to serve the medical needs of the uninsured members of the community. The Free Clinic is a non-profit organization. In 2019 the value of services that the clinic provided to our community exceeded $2 million. The valuable services that the clinic provides are sustained thanks to the commitment and dedication of many community volunteers. Funding is provided through private sector donations, grants, fund-raising events, and community partnerships.

Due to the covid virus the clinic has been unable to hold any of our fund-raising events in 2020. The revenue raised through these events provide twenty-five percent of total annual revenue, or about $60,000. The clinic encourages anyone who can to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the free clinic by visiting the website at Flaglerfreeclinic.org or mailing a donation to P.O. Box 863, Bunnell, FL 32110.







