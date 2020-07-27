2.7-Pound Brick of Cocaine Washes Up Before Family Vacationing in the Hammock

Eight months ago a violent weather system over the ocean churn ed up the surf and sent bricks of drugs, including 33 pounds of cocaine, onto Flagler County’s shoreline in the Matanzas Shores area. At the time, bricks of cocaine were washing up in Cocoa Beach, in Melbourne, and across the ocean in France, where cocaine by the hundreds of pounds had been washing up week after week.

Since then, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has reported a lone brick of cocaine washing up near Jetty Park in mid-January.







On Friday, a similarly straggling brick of about 2.7 pounds (1.24 kilograms) washed up in the area of 505 Cinnamon Beach Lane in the Hammock, where a 54-year-old man vacationing locally from near Bradenton, found the brick bobbing in the surf. The man was staying with his family at a vacation rental along Cinnamon Beach Way. They’d been swimming and playing on the beach when the package appeared.

According to a sheriff’s incident report, the man initially thought the package, which looked dark blue, was a freezer pack. He picked it up, thinking it was trash, but when he cut into it, noticed the white, powdery substance. He suspected it was drugs and called 911.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded, tested the powder, and determined it was cocaine. The package was submitted to evidence for destruction. A marine unit was dispatched to search for other possible packages on the beach in the area. None was located.

“These packages have washed up on shore in Flagler County over the years, typically when the storm systems start brewing in the ocean,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If anyone comes across these packages or anything suspicious on the beach, we ask that you do not touch it and call us immediately. Narcotics can be lethal and must be handled carefully.”

To report suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office, call 386-313-4911. For emergencies, dial 911.