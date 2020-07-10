St. Johns County Schools Offers Bus Drivers Highest Pay in Florida

Did you know that out of 67 counties, St. Johns County School District’s Transportation Department bus operators are now amongst the highest paid in the State of Florida? With an 11 percent wage increase, full-time SJC bus operators now make between $16 and $23.93 per hour. That’s on top of impressive benefits such as the Florida Retirement System (FRS) and sign-on bonuses in the amounts of $1,000 and $3,000.









“We are currently hiring for nearly 300 full-time operator positions with several of those positions available immediately,” explained Alfred A. Pantano, Director of Transportation for St. Johns County School District. “Transporting our kids safely to and from school is of the utmost importance. That’s why we offer our bus operators competitive compensation for a job that carries with it great responsibility.”

St. Johns County School District’s Transportation Department is actively recruiting new bus operators. While candidates must adhere to a strict list of requirements, a generous bonus structure adds incentive to qualified employees. For those with a current CDL Class B with P&S Endorsements, candidates are eligible for a $3,000 sign-on bonus after 75 days of solo driving. Other candidates are eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus after 60 days of solo driving.







“One of the most exciting benefits that we offer our bus operators is that after eight years of working full-time for the school district, employees are 100 percent vested in the Florida Retirement System (FRS), which is one of the largest public retirement plans in the United States,” said Pantano. “It’s just one of the many benefits of being a SJC bus operator. There are so many positives to driving a bus, and we like to say that we are the driving force of education.”

St. Johns County School District’s Transportation Department is accepting applications for full-time school bus operators. Interested parties can apply here. Training programs are held regularly throughout the year. For more information, visit www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/transportation/jobs or contact Monica Thurston at [email protected] or 904-547-8814.