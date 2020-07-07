Flagler Department of Health Expands Covid-19 Testing to Six Sites

The Florida Department of Health today announced four new testing sites for Covid-19 in addition to its existing sites at the department and at Daytona State Community College, a site it operates in partnership with Flagler County Emergency Management. The testing sites are operating at least through July.









The four new sites do not require appointments, as the two existing sites do.

The new sites are compelled by an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in Florida, and in Flagler County, where the number of cases has doubled since the state went to Phase 2 of reopening on June 5. The county recorded 19 new infections today alone, and 41 infections since Sunday. It recorded 90 infections last week, with the positivity rate ranging between 6 and 11 percent in the past week.

The new sites are as follows:

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Drive-through.

First United Methodist Church of Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell, Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Drive-through.

Flagler Pharmacy, 200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Walk-up.

Church on the Rock, 2200 North State Street, Bunnell, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Drive-through.

Testing is limited to 60 people per “event,” or to each day’s segment. Appointments are not necessary at this time, and results will be available in 10 days. Free washable cotton masks will also be distributed at these locations while supplies last.









These testing opportunities are offered as alternatives to urgent care facilities and to the two other public testing sites.

One of those public sites is that of the Department of Health on Dr. Carter Boulevard, open weekdays from 8 to 9:30 a.m., but by appointment only, and only for first responders such as cops and firefighters, health care workers, and people who are at higher risk for Covid-19, such as the elderly or those with serious underlying conditions. Call 386-437-7350.

The Flagler County Community testing site at Daytona State College’s Flagler Campus continues to operate 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with a capacity of up to 150 tests per day. The site is by appointment, which may be set up by calling 386-313-4200.