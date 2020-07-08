Sheriff Issues Desist Letter to Ex-COP Featuring Lynching Symbol and FCSO Patrol Car on Facebook

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office issued a cease and desist letter to a county resident whose Facebook page featured the picture of a noose–a symbol of lynching–, the outline of an assault rifle superimposed on a Confederate flag and the line, “Come and Take It,” and pictures of a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car, including one of himself posing next to the car, implying that the man was an employee of the department.









The man, whose Facebook page name is Scott van Ostran, was never a sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Rick Staly said, but may have been a volunteer with the department’s C.O.P., or Citizens on Patrol, program several years ago. “We had no record of him,” Staly said, citing poor record-keeping in the volunteer program before his administration.

“He’s never been a COP under my administration, and so we sent him a both by messenger on Facebook and certified letter from our general counsel the cease and desist,” Staly said.

The department determined that, based on its license plate and model, the patrol car pictured in van Ostran’s photographs dates from 2007. The department usually hands down its patrol cars to he COP program after a few years. Based on van Ostran’s uniform, the department concluded he may have been a volunteer sometime between 2010 and 2012.







The department was alerted on July 6. The same day, Staly and Kayla Hathaway, the department’s general counsel, issued van Ostran a letter referring to the the sheriff’s office’s vehicle giving the false impression he was employed there. “Further, your page displays a photo of a noose, which does not represent the many honorable men and women working and volunteering for the Office and is extremely offensive.”

The letter demands that he stops using images and insignias of the sheriff’s office without authorization. Local governments have from time to time trademarked their logos or disputed the unauthorized use of the logos by individuals or businesses. The federal government also prohibits the use of its own logos and seals without authorization–as, for instance, in the use of such logos for commercial purposes. The alleged infringement is less clear when private individuals use logos or imagery associated with a government agency, without intended financial gain.

Van Ostran did not respond to an interview request through his Facebook page.

The sheriff, however, bristled at the racial and bigoted implications of the noose imagery on van Ostran’s page, linked as it was to the sheriff’s office. Van Ostran had recently updated his profile picture to be the noose.







“I’m not happy about it at all, you’re implying you work with the FCSO and you don’t, we actually had a detective visit him in person this morning,” Staly said on Monday. “We cannot stop the photos that he posts that don’t involve the official markings of the Sheriff’s Office, we cannot stop his comments that he posts, because that would be a violation of the First Amendment”–van Ostrand appears to be a liberalophobe–“same thing with other photos that he posts. What we can do is attempt to stop him using the trademarks of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.”

Of the noose, Staly said: “I think that’s reprehensible. If there’s other images out there you may be referring to, I’m not familiar with them.”

The noose as an unsubtle hate code for lynching periodically reappears as it did in late June when an actual noose–not an image–was discovered hanging by the garage assigned to NASCAR’s Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series. NASCAR investigated but could not determine who or why the noose was left there. Wallace himself downplayed the incident, relying on NASCAR’s conclusions. But the coincidence strained the credibility of claims that the noose (the term NASCAR itself used) was not hung as an intentional message of hate: NASCAR inspected almost 1,700 garages across 29 states and found just 11 pull-down ropes, only one of which was tied as a noose.

Van Ostran’s page (“Take No Prisoners”) has since switched to much more restrictive access. The noose profile picture has been taken down, but the top picture on the page still features what appears to be a Crown Victoria, but without the sheriff’s specific insignias. The public page preserves its epitaph: “WE found a cure for the LIBERAL VIRUS! It’s called the TRUMP vaccine!! YAYYY! Saved AGAIN!! #KAG2020.” The message is tame, however, compared to far more virulently hateful iconography and bigoted messaging coursing through the social media accounts of more prominent Flagler County residents, some of them elected officials.