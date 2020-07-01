Palm Coast Parent Faces Numerous Charges of Raping His Pre-Teen Children

Brian Scott Wirth, a 39-year-old resident of Palm Coast’s R-Section, was charged with two counts of raping his 7-year-old daughter two weeks ago, among other charges. On Tuesday, while held at the Flagler County jail, he was served with additional, similar charges involving his son, now 13.









In both cases the children have told authorities the assaults began when they were younger. In some cases Wirth would have the children perform sexual acts in his presence, for his gratification, or have them witness sexual acts he performed on them. Wirth gave Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives varying explanations for his behavior, saying his attempts to tend to his daughter’s physiological issues in her private parts and his teaching his sons how to masturbate were erroneously interpreted. On Monday, he entered a not-guilty plea on the counts involving his daughter.

Local authorities were first alerted to the case on June 12 when Wirth’s wife reported that Wirth had touched her daughter inappropriately. The girl told detectives that her father would touch her and make her watch what she described as “bad things” on his tablet–pornographic material that at times allegedly involved children.

When a Child Protection Team conducted a forensic interview with the child, she described lurid acts her father allegedly conducted from the time when she was 5 years old, including rapes and her attempts to stop him by various means, when he would counter by telling her to “calm down.” The child spoke in her own euphemisms for the assaults, describing the assaults starkly but in a child’s terms, and spelling out the letters of the word “sex” rather than saying the word outright.







She told her interviewers he tried to assault her “every single day,” that he forced her to watch pornography and speak words she did not want to speak, and made her pose nude for pictures “but deleted them,” she said, “so mom wouldn’t see.” He told her not to speak of it to her mother.

Detective Annie Conrad, who has investigated numerous such cases, interviewed Wirth in his garage a recent evening. He agreed to speak with the detective, initially denying the allegations against him. He then told Conrad that he was merely helping his daughter with a skin condition in her private parts, examining her and coaching her on how to treat it daily. “He does not keep track of how many times he has done it,” the detective reported in his arrest report.

He did not take his daughter to the doctor, claiming she was scared of doctors. He never told his wife about his daughter’s alleged skin condition because he was himself “scared that she will think something else due to the previous incidents.” Wirth then described previous allegations against him resulting from when he “helped his male children learn how to masturbate properly.”

Wirth’s 13-year-old son was interviewed by the Child Protection Team two days after the younger child was interviewed and disclosed that his father had started inappropriately touching him when the family still lived in Illinois and he was 8 or 9 years old. The family moved to Florida in 2018. In Illinois, he said Worth would bribe him to participate in sex games. “Things got a lot worse” after the move to Palm Coast, he told the interviewers, as his father raped him “regularly,” allegedly showed him child pornography just as regularly and made his younger sister pose nude in front of them. Wirth allegedly went as far as attempting to engage the children in sexual acts on each other, but they refused.







One of the arrest reports cites yet another witness, 18, who was “able to provide credible information that also corroborated” the younger boy’s statements.

Wirth faces three capital felony charges of raping a child younger than 12, each of which carries a penalty of life in prison without parole on conviction. He also faces life felony count of lewd or lascivious molestation, a first degree felony count of raping a child as a custodian of the child, a first degree felony count of lewd or lascivious molestation, and two second-degree felony counts of lewd or lascivious conduct. The differences in charges and felony levels reflects the different ages of the children at the times of the assaults: charges are more severe when a victim is younger, and if different counts are applied regarding incidents involving the same child before and after the child turned 12, then different-level felonies will apply.

He’s being held on $875,000 bond.