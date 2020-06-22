Sitemap

Ruth Kae Hellerman, April 17, 1941 – May 17, 2020

An Obituary

Ruth Kae Sandidge Hellerman

April 17, 1941 – May 17, 2020

A BEAUTIFUL LIFE

A beautiful life that came to an end.
She died as she lived, everyone’s friend.
She was kind, generous, loving, on-the-go.
A force to be reckoned with, a whirlwind, a dynamo.
Even if you tried, you could never tell her no.
Our special friend Ruth, we will miss you so.

Preceded in death by: Will Hellerman, husband; Robert Sandidge, father; Ruth Sandidge, mother; Al Rivas, brother-in-law.

Survived by Rita Rivas, sister (San Salvador); Patricia (Tomas) Bodewig, niece (Guatemala) and family; Robert (Caroline) Rivas, nephew (Austin, TX) and family.

Internment at Kingwood Memorial, Columbus, Ohio, On June 19, 2020.

A contribution in Ruth’s name may be made to the animal rescue she was involved with in Florida. S.A.F.F.A.R.I. P.O. Box 651 Flagler Beach FL 32136

 

 

