18% of Florida’s Total Covid Cases Have Been Recorded Just in Last 7 Days in ‘Astronomical’ Spike

Florida’s coronavirus cases are soaring in far larger numbers than they did at the previous peak of the pandemic in the state in April, with just the last seven days totaling 14,744 new cases, or 18 percent of the cumulative total of 82,700 going back to March 1.









Similar spikes are being seen in Texas and Arizona where, as in Florida, governors pushed for broad reopenings of the economy and society with more guidance than mandates regarding protective measures such as the wearing of masks. Florida is among 26 states, mostly in the South and West, seeing a resurgence in cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeated the advice from Vice President Pence–to tell constituents that the new cases are a result of increased testing. Testing has increased, but it alone does not account for the wave of new cases, as Florida’s positivity rate–the percentage of those testing positive–is also soaring, pointing to increased community transmission. Over the past 14 days, Florida has had the ninth-highest rate of new cases per million population out of the 50 states, with a rolling, 14-day average of daily Covid-related deaths at 33.

What Flagler County Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord today described as an “astronomical” spike in the state has local officials concerned, though in Flagler there is no change in direction–“not here locally, yet,” Flagler Health Department Chief Bob Snyder said this afternoon.

“I’m concerned about the resurgence of cases, and positivity rate of cases in what, 26 states, including Florida,” Snyder said. Nothing is changing here because he and Stephen Bickel, the department’s medical director, are monitoring 10 indicators that so far are not raising local alarms. “I’ll be the first to speak up if we see that things are trending in the wrong direction,” Snyder said.

Those indicators include the local positivity rate of those tested, which is under 1 percent, with some 630 people tested in the last seven days through June 16, the trend of people going to the local hospital with either Covid-like or flu-like symptoms, and the availability of hospital beds. As of this afternoon, 12 of AdventHealth Palm Coast’s 112 beds were available, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration, and five of 18 ICU beds were available. Statewide, just under 24 percent of ICU beds are available.







The Covid numbers have been increasing substantially in larger counties, among them Duval, where 84 new cases were declared on Tuesday and the positivity rate has risen from under 2 percent 14 days ago to 5.5 and 6.56 percent in the last two days. Seminole has seen its numbers increase over the last eight days and its positivity rater to nearly 11 percent. St. Johns has seen an increase in cases and a positivity rate surging from 1 percent or less the first part of the month to between 3 and 6 percent the last five days. “I’m curious to see if the governor and others respond with a change in strategy,” Snyder said, “but gosh, what I’m reading in the newspapers and just hearing him talk, it doesn’t seem likely, does it?”

“We are not shutting down. We are going to go forward,” DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “We are going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. We are going to urge and continue to advise our elderly population to maintain social distancing and avoid crowds.” Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas used similar language last week in the face of a spike there. DeSantis also focused, as he has repeatedly, on the fact tht Covid-related hospitalizations are not at an alarming level right now.

But that misses the point, local officials say.

“Sure we’re concerned about patient admissions overwhelming hospitals and intensive care units. That is like a disaster. We shouldn’t even be getting near there,” Bickel said. “We want to be resuming normal activities with proper social distancing. That would be like such a failure, it’s not even something we’re kind of weighing. If it happens, we’ll have to deal with it, maybe have to re-institute these drastic measures, but we don’t even want to get near that.”

“And that is what’s happening in some of our state, and that’s why we are concerned and we are weary, and why we say this is not over until when a vaccine is broadly administered,” Snyder said.







The more permissive approach in Florida, Arizona, Texas and other states contrasts sharply with that of China, where the pandemic originated, and where it appeared to have been controlled. Beijing had not reported a new case in 56 days, but a new outbreak there immediately led to a partial shut-down, cancelled flights and trains, school closures and lockdowns. Beijing’s population is roughly equal to Florida’s, though obviously far more densely packed, though the renewed infections there are in the dozens, not thousands, as has been the case daily in Florida.

DeSantis on Tuesday kept the emphasis on keeping the economy going. “You have to have society function, you have to be able to have a cohesive society,” DeSantis said. “To suppress a lot of working-age people at this point, I don’t think would be highly effective.” He spoke with a measure of contempt for masks, saying he would not make them a requirement. “We’re not going to be doing that. I think it would be applied unevenly, and I just don’t think it would end up working,” the governor said, inaccurately: masks, public health officials and physicians–including Snyder, Lord and Bickel locally–are an effective way to reduce community transmission at little cost and little more than some discomfort.

“Mask-wearing doesn’t really have a downside,” Bickel said during today’s weekly Palm Coast town hall on Covid-19 (the last scheduled such town hall). “There’s really no trade-off. Some people think it’s mildly uncomfortable until they get bused to it. But basically you can go around, carry out your normal life. There’s no downside.” He called it “a no-brainer. If I were king of the United States I’d probably mandate mask-wearing, but I’m not, and I understand that there are trade-offs, and that the reason people aren’t pushing it hard is they don’t want to take away people’s freedoms. But as a strict measure in terms of a strategy, it’s vital.”

He said herd immunity is not a strategy for now because without a vaccine, it would take too long to get 60 to 65 percent of the population infected, and it would be devastating, with 1 million deaths. Almost 120,000 people have died in the United States so far. “But another way is wearing masks. If everybody wears masks, or even that same figure, 60 to 65 percent of the population, what it means is those people aren’t spreading it within a group. So it’s kind of creating a herd immunity. So people should think about it this way. They may not be doing it, they may feel invincible, they’re young and healthy and they like their freedom, but it’s a contribution to our collective ability to prevent the spread of this infection. It’s a way to create herd immunity. And the more we do it the more people can resume their normal lives.”

In Flagler County, 6.3 percent of the population has been tested, including some 1,550 residents and staff members in 72 assisted living facilities, nursing homes and group homes. All but 50 tests from those 1,500 have been recorded, and all of those have returned negative. By the Department of Health’s official measure, Flagler has a cumulative total of 214 positive cases since March 1, with five deaths, and the majority of the remainder considered recoveries. The median age of those affected in Flagler is 59, with women accounting for substantially more cases than men–123 cases for women, 83 for men.







“Those are all great numbers for our community, but I must caution, I truly, truly believe, and I believe our health department does as well,” Lord said today during the town hall, “that is because people are social distancing and wearing masks. I also truly believe that if we let off the gas pedal with that, that we will then join the rest of the state that is just seeing this astronomical rise in new cases statewide.” He added: “I really don’t want us to look like the rest of the state is looking like.” He spoke at length about the importance of wearing masks in public–grocery stores, restaurants, waiting line line, other public spaces. “It’s OK if our community is abnormal and we have lower numbers, that’s something we can all be very, very proud of, but the only way to stay that way is to keep up with the good fight.”

Snyder cited Arizona and Texas as places that, with its increased mobility in reopening, is seeing a serious spike in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to Covid-19. “So we are watching trends here in Florida for that reason,” Snyder said. Bickel cited the Covid Exit Strategy website, which tracks states reopening, assigning red, yellow and green codes to the states, with red being those doing “poorly,” trend-wise. Florida is in the red.

The health department received 67,000 cloth masks made by Hanes, for free distribution, last week. It has distributed 55,000 of them. “We are ordering more,” Snyder said. “We’re going to give them away as quickly as we get them, so yes for facial mask-wearing universally,” Snyder said.

Between the focus on masks, increased testing and vigilant and immediate contact tracing, Snyder, Bickel and Lord have strived to essentially recreate on a small scale in Flagler what South Korea, Germany and a few other nations have carried out successfully in their containment of Covid-19, albeit with fewer means at Flagler officials’ disposal: they cannot depend on either the cohesive policies of those societies in that regard, nor on the greater trust in government those societies can depend, contending instead with contradictory messages from government officials, including locally.

Still, the department’s goal is to test about 2 percent of the county’s population each month. After a spike in May and early June, that may be a new challenge, as the county’s ongoing testing site at the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State Community College is drawing 50 to 75 people a day, though the testing site’s capacity is 150 a day. (Call 313-4200 to make a testing appointment.)

“This hasn’t ever been an effort to minimize our residents’ rights or what we feel is appropriate or not, it really is based on our health and emergency management professionals that have guided us in a direction that has led us to the numbers we’re at today,” Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland said today, summing up the city’s approach since March. It’s been, with Flagler Beach, the most rigorously defensive approach against the virus, with strict regulations applying at City Hall and on city-controlled grounds, and a concerted effort to make mask-wearing universal: Holland and all other officials who have appeared live on video at Town Hall meetings have done so in masks, even though they were socially distanced. County government requires masks at its meetings, but enforcement is lax, and county commissioners have not worn their masks during meetings. The difference between city and county practices has been stark.

“We do need to remain diligent,” Holland said, “and I guess we’ll sound like a broken record for a long time now. But we’re going to sound like a broken record.”