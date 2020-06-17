Just Out of Prison, Bunnell Man Is Arrested on Armed Burglary and 8 Other Charges After Cop Chase

Capers J. McClendon, 26, of 1103 Lincoln Street in Bunnell, was released from prison just last month after he was sentenced on cocaine, fleeing and battery charges. He’d also served two years in prison for trafficking drugs six years ago. He is on probation.









On Tuesday, he was back at the Flagler County jail on five felony charges and three misdemeanors, including a first-degree felony charge of armed burglary and another charge of fleeing and eluding after he allegedly led law enforcement on a chase on U.S. 1 and State Road 100 in Bunnell.

The incident began Tuesday afternoon when a 48-year-old resident of Palm Coast had driven to the Riverside Apartments on South Pine Street and East Booe Street in Bunnell to meet someone so she could retrieve a jacket she’d left there. She was driving east on East Booe from U.S. 1 when, according to McClendon’s arrest report, “a tall black male wearing a Covid-19 face mask, red hat, red t-shirt, red shorts and red shoes jumped into her 2007 Kia Sedona minivan,” asked for a ride, and “brandished a knife located inside his waistband.”

The woman said the man did not threaten her with the knife, but that she was in fear for her life from the sight of it. “I’ll hook you up when we are done driving around” he told her, telling her to get out and saying she should wait for him on East Booe Street. He then pushed her over–she’d been standing by the driver’s side–and drove off as she yelled at him. Bystanders told her the man was known around town as “Carpus.”







That was around 3:30 p.m. The alleged victim reported the minivan stolen to the sheriff’s office and authorities sent out a stolen-vehicle alert. At about 5:30 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy s[potted the stolen vehicle on U.S. 1, driving south toward Bunnell. McClendon was alone at the wheel. He was driving slowly and entered Thunder Gulch campground, turned around then drove north on U.S. 1. When a deputy activated emergency lights to pull him over, McClendon “began to travel in a reckless manner attempting to evade and elude law enforcement,” his arrest report states.

The deputy deactivated his lights since McClendon was being reckless and the department has policies that require deputies to desist from chases in many instances for safety reasons. McClendon kept driving, but another deputy had deployed stop sticks at U.S. 1 and State Road 100, striking at least one of the tires, but not enough to disable the vehicle. At that point several deputies and Bunnell Police Department officers activated or re-activated their sirens and lights. The minivan kept going into South Bunnell and the Housing Authority neighborhood.

The vehicle was abandoned in the 300 block of South Peach Street, but a deputy spotted McClendon running into 405 South Bacher. Authorities established a perimeter around the property, and not long afterward, McClendon came out and surrendered.

Interviewed by law enforcement at the jail, McClendon said the alleged victim reported the vehicle stolen because she was upset about running out of “dope,” and the reason he himself fled, he alleged, was because he had to relieve himself and defecate, though he used fewer syllables to say so. When asked why he drove so erratically, he asked if he struck anyone.

A check of his record revealed to authorities that he was on probation, at least until June 23, had five driver’s license suspensions, the latest dating back to 2017. He was booked at the Flagler County jail on charges that also included drug possession (he is alleged to have been in the possession of ecstasy).

Bond was set at $76,500. He remains at the county jail.