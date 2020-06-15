Fecal Matter Detected in Plantation Bay Water, Requiring Boil-Water Alert Until Further Notice

Residents of Plantation Bay, the large subdivision straddling Flagler and Volusia counties, received a boil-water notice again today after fecal matter was detected in the subdivision’s drinking water. A letter sent residents said the detection of E. Coli was in one of the wells supplying the system, based on a test conducted late last week.









“As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct the situation,” a letter to customers under Flagler County government’s letterhead read. The Plantation Bay utility is currently run by U.S. Water, whom the county hired last year in an effort to address chronic and costly problems with the aging utility’s infrastructure–and management: the county itself had done a poor job of it, according to its own officials.

“On June 15, 2020, we learned that a resample from Well #1 (collected June 12, 2020) for the month of June was E. coli positive. Additional system wells along with distribution samples collected during the month of June were absent of any bacteria. As required by EPA’s Ground Water Rule, one of our follow-up steps is to collect additional samples from this well within 24 hours to determine the extent of the problem. This sampling will occur on June 16.”

The letter strongly urges residents not to drink water from the tap or use water to prepare food or wash dishes without boiling it first, or, alternately, to use bottled water–until further notice. The letter warns of potentially severe consequences for those who drink untreated water and have immune deficiencies, are infants or are elderly.

Well #1 has been shut down. Residents are told to US Water Services at 866-753-8292, extension 207.







Residents were displeased. “No one answers the phone at US Water and the plant superintendent has a full voicemail box,” Holly Reynolds, a resident of Holly Reynolds, wrote. “I am furious with these five old men who promised us a working water system and then threw us under the bus!”

County government–which, under orders from County Administrator Jerry Cameron, has been refusing to send FlaglerLive its public notices and releases, without explanation–issued one such release repeating some of the letter’s contents, and attributing the fecal matter to “heavy rain” in Cameron’s words. (The release was obtained through a public record request.) Cameron, who is not a scientist, was guessing.

“Waste can enter the water through different ways, including sewage overflows, sewage systems that are not working properly, polluted storm water runoff, and agricultural runoff,” the Centers for Disease Control states in an explanation of E. coli entering the water stream. “Wells may be more vulnerable to such contamination after flooding, particularly if the wells are shallow, have been dug or bored, or have been submerged by floodwater for long periods of time.”