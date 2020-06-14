Half the Car Crashes Under a Semi Truck on I-95, But Three Occupants Escape Major Injuries

A woman and two men escaped serious injuries after their car’s roof was sheared off and half the front end of the car ended up under a semi on I-95 Friday evening.

The trio was traveling in a Lincoln Town Car, northbound on I-95 when the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. between mile markers 285 and 286 (between State Road 100 and Palm Coast Parkway).







Sheriff Rick Staly, who was on one of his regular Friday-night patrols, “was first on the scene and located three people entrapped in the car but miraculously they were alert and talking and only had minor injuries despite their car being mostly under the tractor-trailer,” the sheriff’s office reported. He was followed by other first responders. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the Town Car perpendicular to the semi, the entirety of its front end and front-seat area under the truck, between the trailer’s front and back wheels.

All three occupants were responsive when responders made contact with them, though all three were entrapped under the truck. The man in the back seat was extricated eight minutes after the crash was reported to 911, the woman who was at the wheel and the man in the front passenger seat were extricated two minutes later, according to 911 notes. An emergency helicopter had been placed on stand-by, but proved unnecessary. “All parties responsive and talking,” authorities at the scene reported to the 911 dispatcher 15 minutes after the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash but did not issue a release, and is no longer issuing the names of individuals involved in crashes. The Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Police all responded to the scene, and I-95’s three lanes were reduced to two. The scene was cleared by 10 p.m.