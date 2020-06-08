Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland Files for Re-Election Amid Crowded Field

Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland filed for re-election Friday for what would be her second and final term on the term-limited council. Her decision to run again was never in doubt, but she has drawn four challengers so far, more than any candidate in Flagler’s local races this year, with four days to go before qualifying ends for the 2020 elections.

The challengers are John Brady, Don Greene, Alan Lowe and Michael Schottey, all but one newcomers to electoral politics. Two others who’d filed to run withdrew.







Brady ran for mayor four years ago, when he and Holland were among a field of four. Holland won the mayorship outright in the primary, netting 63 percent of the vote, one point short of her first win at the county commission. The big majority made a run-off unnecessary (A runoff is necessary only if a candidate doesn’t clear the 50-percent threshold.) Brady took 15 percent of the vote in that run. Schottey was briefly in charge of Palm Coast’s communications division. He did not make it past his six-month probation period. Greene split his career between the military and as a manager for a defense contractor, and in retirement owns an art studio in Bunnell, DGreene Art. Lowe has owned a Palm Coast handyman business since it incorporated in 2016.

Holland only once before faced an uncontested election–in 2010, when she was re-elected to the County Commission. She left that seat two years later to run for a House seat, falling short to Travis Hutson, now a senator. She’s welcoming the challengers. “I can’t speak to why other than I believe in the process, I believe that everyone that wants to serve their community should have the opportunity to do so,” she said, “those who feel they want to make that contribution, I welcome that conversation.”







Holland was asked in different ways whether she saw a message in the number of challengers. Justifiably or not, people challenging an incumbent generally think the incumbent is either vulnerable or not doing the job. (Four constitutional offices’ incumbents have drawn no challenges, for example, and the sheriff has no primary opposition.) Holland’s decisive wins in first terms for the county commission and the mayor’s seat argue against vulnerability, while her first term did not lack for a series of objective accomplishments–whatever may be said for or against those accomplishments, they were not shadows–and a steady hand at the till during the Covid emergency.

But the diplomatic answer has also been one of Holland’s hallmarks: “If anything,” she said of the crowded field, “it’s encouraging that people are engaged and involve in their local government,” she said. “It just tells me that we have a level of involvement in our community that is good. The second people stop paying attention and aren’t interested, that says more about the process itself.”

Two council seats are also up in this election cycle: Council member Bob Cuff opted not to run for a second term, opening the way for two candidates so far–Ed Danko, who formerly worked in television news, and Sims Jones, a pastor with an unsuccessful council run behind him. Incumbent Nick Klufas just filed for re-election. He faces challenges from Cornelia Manfre, the commercial realtor (her husband, Jim Manfre, was twice sheriff), and Zack Shapiro, a fitness and nutrition coach. Cuff, Klufas and Holland had run as a bloc in 2016 and together were instrumental in ending the era of Jim Landon, the former city manager, and redirecting the city toward its current path, with Town Center’s Innovation District as a centerpiece–for UNF’s medical hub, culture and commerce.

“The previous one was a term of change, a lot of changes within our administration, a lot of change in our strategies and how we focus on the services we provide to our community and our community’s years,” Holland said of her current term. “The next four years I believe will be ones of true transformation in regards to us being able to start the process of building a university hub here in Palm Coast, one that is direct relation for job opportunities and job creation in the medical field, which is desperately needed and will continue to be.” Other plans include solidifying a stormwater master plan, continuing to add street lights across the city and developing Town Center’s arts and entertainment district.

Holland did not qualify by petition this time, as she has in the past, paying the $1,140 qualifying fee and the $114 administrative fee all candidates must pay. “I’ve done the petitions historically,” the mayor said. “This time I’ve been focused on our Covid response and the recent events that we’ve all witnessed, watched our community respond to.” She had no hesitation to run again, but certain things had to be in place. “There’s no doubt I had to make sure that Tori was on the road to recovery from liver transplant and was doing well enough for me to make this commitment again, which she is,” Holland said of her daughter who, with her mother at her bedside, survived a harrowing year, “which I’m grateful for. And I had to, as I always do with every campaign I step into, I want to make sure of what I want to accomplish within that term.”