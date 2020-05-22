Sitemap

John Paul Runnells, 32, Found Dead of Overdose in His Car at Winn-Dixie Shopping Center

The Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigations unit was dispatched to the overdose incident. (© FlaglerLive)
The Winn Dixie parking lot off Palm Coast Parkway was the scene of a death investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon after a man was reported to be unconscious or dead in his car there.




Paramedics had responded to reports that John Paul Runnells, 32, of Jupiter, was unconscious in a Nissan Altima parked at the plaza. Paramedics removed Runnells from the vehicle and began life saving procedures, taking him to an ambulance. They were not successful. Runnells was pronounced dead at the scene.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said the death was from a drug overdose. It is the seventh drug overdose death sheriff’s deputies have investigated in Flagler County so far this year.

The scene was taped of with crime scene tape and a criminal investigation followed, with detectives and the Crime Scene Investigations unit at the scene, as is routine in such instances, whether a crime was committed or not. It isn;t clear how long Runnells had been at the plaza, but lividity had set in by the time paramedics transported him into an ambulance, a sheriff’s incident report states.

