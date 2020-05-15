Superwash Express Now Offering Interior Fogging Sanitizer

Paul Bradley, owner of Superwash Express, is pleased to announce that the company is now offering interior fogging sanitizer with all full service washes. The fogging technique kills germs and disinfects the air in your car, as well as sanitizes the door panels, the dashboard and the seats. The service team then sanitizes all the touch points in the automobile – steering wheel, door handle, gear shifter, and the key fob.









“Now more than ever, it’s critical that we keep our homes and automobiles clean,” said Paul Bradley. “In fact, a study done by an Expedia car rental company found steering wheels to be four times more germy than a public toilet seat, and six times more germ-infested than your cell phone – which people tend to carry into the bathroom. Cup holders came next, followed by seat belts, the inside door handle, gear shift and audio volume knob,” Paul added. The study also found the inside of the average car to be over 2,000 times germier than a phone, with more than 200 infectious bacteria per inch.

Superwash is committed to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help keep the community healthy.

The company has locations in Port Orange, Ormond Beach, Mount Dora, Palm Coast, and Daytona Beach. The Palm Coast location was built in 2018.

The company’s newest location is Superwash Express Daytona Beach, located at 1881 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, Fla. They are open 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. They can be reached at (386) 274-2555, or online at www.superwashexpress.com.

Superwash Express has locations in Port Orange, Ormond Beach, Mount Dora, Palm Coast, and Daytona Beach. Superwash Express has provided quality auto washing and waxing services to the Central Florida area for over 30 years.

Superwash Express offers full-service detail services, as well as express exterior washes with 30 free self-vacuums and a 145 ft. tunnel. The company offers Fast Pass Wash Club Memberships that include Deluxe, Ultimate and Lava Express memberships for up to daily washes.

Recognized as an industry leader by their customers and peers, the Superwash “Team of Professionals” has received numerous “Local” and “Regional” awards for outstanding customer service and state-of-the-art facilities. The facilities and associates have been voted “The Best Around Award” for car washing and detailing services in Volusia County for 19 years straight. In addition, the company has received the “Top Wash Award” for the “Southeastern United States” no less than four times.