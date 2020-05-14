Flagler Beach Faces Decision Over Golf Course as Terry McManus Turns Himself In Over Fraud Charge

Terrence McManus, the 54-year-old owner of Flagler Golf Management who’s been running Flagler Beach’s nine-hole Ocean Palms Golf Course for the past few years, turned himself in at the Flagler County jail today on charges of insurance fraud and making a false police report. McManus immediately posted bail on $10,000 bond and was released.









The golf course at the south end of town is owned by Flagler Beach government and leased to McManus. The relationship between the city and McManus has been rocky almost from the start, but had mended in the past year or so, and the course had been operating consistently except for a few weeks during the coronavirus emergency. But McManus’s arrest casts yet another thick shadow over the relationship. City Manager Larry Newsom had again become dissatisfied with the conditions of the course even before the new charges against McManus, and has long favored ending the lease and finding a new operator. That may be discussed at tonight’s virtual meeting of the Flagler Beach City Commission.

“I’d like to basically get out of this lease and move forward,” Newsom said this afternoon. “A nine-hole golf course has a lot of potential. I’m not saying he hasn’t done a lot to get to that point, but I think he’s gone as far as he can go.” McManus has not contacted Newsom since news of his charges broke last week.

City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur has been a strong supporter of McManus, but his patience may be reaching expiration too.







“My thought is at this point to have a conversation with him about where he is as far as–I know he’s actively trying to sell off the business down there,” Belhumeur said. “Larry’s talked about it before. It might be a good time to approach him or have discussions with him relative to what he’s wanting for his investment. He may just want to get out, and get out of Dodge. I really don’t know. I’ve always been pulling for him to make it. Doesn’t make us look good, but then too, the lease is black and white. You can’t force him out because of something else that happened. So my thought would be that we approach him and have a conversation with him about what he’d be willing to accept to get out. There’s probably a number there somewhere.”

McManus is accused of making up a story about having a Caterpillar Skid Steer stolen from the golf course at the south end of Flagler Beach. He reported the $45,000 piece of equipment stolen to the Flagler Beach Police Department two days after reporting his Rolex watch stolen. The police department investigated for several months, tracking down the actual Skid Steer to a dealership in Canada, and to a customer who bought it in 2018. All the papers were in order. There’d been no theft, Rosanna Vinci , the Flagler Beach detective, concluded. Along the way, the detective was contacted by National Crime Bureau agents, who red-flagged McManus’s insurance claims as suspicious.

Sheriff Rick Staly featured McManus on his Fugitive Friday Bingo, the weekly Facebook feature, last week, days after a warrant had been issued for McManus’s arrest. (“The feature averages about a 65% apprehension rate from tips,” the sheriff’s office states.) McManus turning himself in, Staly said today, “saves the taxpayers some money,” because the search would otherwise have run up some bills. “We’d been working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to stake out his house.” He had not been answering his door.

McManus is also battling a third-degree felony drunk driving charge in Flagler County, his third in 10 years. That case is scheduled for docket sounding, the last step before trial, on June 2 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.