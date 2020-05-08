Palm Coast’s Grand Oaks Rehab Rejects Health Department’s Testing of Patients and Staff, Then Relents

It was a delicate few days between Grand Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 100-patient nursing home on Palm Coast Parkway, and the Flagler Health Department, whose “strike teams” have been visiting nursing homes and assisted living facilities, ensuring compliance with coronavirus safety guidelines, and testing residents and staff wherever possible.









Today alone, two Flagler strike teams, each made up of eight nurses, paramedics and members of the Florida National Guard, tested every one of the 80 residents at Flagler Health and Rehabilitation in Bunnell and every one of its 120 staff members, as well as the 46 residents and 60 staff members at Market Street, the memory care facility on Corporate Drive in Palm Coast.

“The department of health is regarded as the lead agency for guiding the response to this pandemic along with key partners, along with the department of emergency management,” says Bob Snyder, who heads the Flagler Health Department. So it’s been as the teams have visited one assisted living or nursing home after another for five weeks–all 71 of them in the county, usually getting a welcome response from people who run the facilities–for the guidance, the personal protection equipment that the department can provide, and now the large-scale testing.

The testing was focused on specific facilities. “I felt that it was important to focus first on the three facilities that have residents with more compromised needs, or just more serious health care needs and compromising conditions,” Snyder said, “because of course in a nursing home you’re going to have your sickest elderly patients instead of at an assisted living facility.”

Flagler Health and Rehabilitation and Market Street were all for it. Grand Oaks was the exception.







The facility welcomed Snyder and his team last week for a lengthy walk-through, reviewing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. That went well. But when Snyder proposed offering free testing for staff and residents, local management balked. “They did not approve our initial offer, put it that way,” he said. The testing is voluntary of course: the department of health can’t force it on a facility.

But for the sake of residents and staff, testing has been emphasized statewide (and nationally) as a crucial factor in detecting and controlling infections in one of the coronavirus’s favorite cauldrons: some 1,729 residents and 1,600 staff members of such facilities have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the emergency (the number is cumulative and does not reflect recoveries), and 665 have died–40 percent of Florida’s Covid-19 fatalities.

On Wednesday Snyder–whose persistence can be underestimated–was back at Grand Oaks to talk about the department’s recommendations and took the opportunity to try again to win consent for testing, “including like, come on, talk to me about your resistance to having us come in and test,” he recalled today, “and that’s when I tried real hard, and didn’t quite understand why they didn’t want to. It’s voluntary that these nursing home agrees to this or not, and believe it or not there are nursing homes to this day that refuse to allow the strike team to come in and do the testing.” That’s across the state. “I don’t know how many, but the majority have agreed to it.” The testing is also free.

Again he was rebuffed.

Then he got a call today. “I got a call from the corporate chief nursing officer who called me this morning and said Bob, we are very open to the support and help that the department of health is giving us,” Snyder said, quoting the officer, “and please, get us on your schedule as quickly as you can to have the strike team of eight come in.” That’ll be scheduled for either next Tuesday or Friday, with testing of 100 residents and 100 staff members. “I feel so good now, I felt so much better and relieved,” Snyder said.







So far in Flagler just two staff members at the 71 elderly care facilities have tested positive for the virus–at Brookdale Palm Coast (formerly Sterling House) and at Princeton Village of Palm Coast. No resident is known to have the virus, but Snyder is bracing himself for the results of today’s testing, which are expected within 24 to 48 hours.

If positives return, “then we’ll move accordingly,” Snyder said. “If it’s a resident, there’s protocols that are followed for what to do when you have positive residents, like cohorting them into a particular isolated area of the nursing home. Secondly, it is having the same staff members, nurses and CNA’s (or certified nursing assistant), with proper protection, gowns, masks face shields, caring for them so that there’s a dedicated group of staff who take care of the ones who are positive. And of course social distancing to the extreme,” and constant attention to hygiene, proper disposal of PPE equipment, and continuous monitoring of the changing conditions of residents mentally or physically. “Then we go from there.”

As of today’s report by the Florida Department of Health, Flagler County cumulatively has 147 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 2 in the last 24 hours and nine this week, what would be the lowest weekly total of the last seven weeks (with one day’s reporting to go for the week). But the stepped-up testing at the two nursing homes today is likely to affect the overall numbers.