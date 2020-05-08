Florida’s Hair and Nail Salons and Barber Shops Reopen Monday, But Guidelines Are Scant

“I am desperately in need of a haircut, so I know people are eager,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said two days ago in Miami Gardens. Today, he announced the reopening of hair salons, nail salons and barber shops starting Monday across 65 of Florida’s 67 counties. It is the latest step in a gradual reopening of society and the economy as other coronavirus-related restrictions remain in place.









The two exceptions are Broward and Miami Dade counties, where the pandemic has been especially pronounced.

The reopening will follow what the governor called “enhanced safety protocols,” but the governor, state agencies such as the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Centers for Disease Control have not issued guidelines for hair salons and barber shops as of Friday. Earlier this week the CDC was preparing to issue a set of guidelines for schools, child care programs and churches. Those would have been the first detailed government guidelines for broad swaths of community institutions. But the White House quashed the proposal, calling it too prescriptive.

On the other hand, DeSantis extended the state of emergency statewide for at least two more months.

DeSantis framed his announcement about hair salons and barber shops in a tweet, through the words of “my friend J Henry, owner of J Henry’s Barber Shop in downtown Orlando.”

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” J Henry says in a brief video, sitting in a chair in his shop. “But getting back to work we want to be safe and continue to wear our gloves, wear a mask, book by appointment, and continue to keep the community safe,” suggesting that waiting rooms will not be what they used to be: as with health care facilities and clinics, patrons are likely to be asked to wait in their car before they’re called in.







“I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barber shops,” J Henry continued, “but we want to continue to keep one thing in mind: safety is always first.”

Last Monday restaurants and retail shops were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity indoors, unlimited capacity outdoors, as long as tables are spaced at 6-foot intervals. But bars, barber shops and hair salons had to stay closed. The closure order still applies to bars.

Speaking in Palm Beach County, DeSantis has continued to downplay the coronavirus emergency, hinting that the response has been disproportionate to the risks–an assessment public health officials and the medical community do not share. “There was a major hysteria,” he said today, speaking in Palm Beach County and again the “hype” of media reports. “There were a lot of doomsday predictions for Florida, those have not borne out.”

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner, a former state legislator, called phase one “a large step for this community. It’s a large step for recovering our economy.”

“It’s not a surprise to me in any way that the members of this community have shown a positivity rate much lower than that to our neighbors to the south,” Kerner added. “That’s not because Broward, Miami-Dade, is doing anything wrong, but there’s certainly a strong correlation statistically between urban populations and the positivity rate. We enjoy a smaller population here in Palm Beach County than our neighbors to the south. And our efforts have borne that out that our positivity rate reflects the true commitment that we have to social distancing in this new world.”

But U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., expressed concerns about the plan to reopen Palm Beach County, which has had 3,615 coronavirus cases. Deutch wrote a letter to physician Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, and asked for her position on the county’s readiness to reopen.

“I am committed to meeting the economic challenges of this crisis, and I want to reopen our economy and society as soon as possible,” Deutch, who represents part of the county, wrote. “But unless we have the public health tools and strategies in place to keep Floridians safe, I am deeply concerned about the risk of renewed outbreaks that will cost more Palm Beach County residents their lives and only deepen the economic pain endured by workers and business owners.”

Also, state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, called the county reopening decision “troubling,” saying there have been 482 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the county since Monday.

“This growing increase shows that Palm Beach County has not yet succeeded in flattening the curve. At best, the county is in a high plateau,” Berman said in a prepared statement.

Palm Beach County commissioners had already agreed to allow limited recreational activities in the county, including golf, boating, tennis and the use of public parks, and have agreed to reopen beaches on May 18.

DeSantis has not set a timeline for the second and third phases of the reopening plan, which are expected to allow businesses such as movie theaters, gyms and tattoo parlors to reopen and eventually allow people to visit hospital patients and long-term care facilities.

As of today, 39,200 people in Florida had cumulatively tested positive for Covid-19, with 1,669 deaths statewide, four in Flagler.

–FlaglerLive and News Service of Florida