35-Year-Old Palm Coast Man Accused of Pushing His Daughter, 5, Off Her High Chair

The 35-year-old mother of a 5-year-old girl and another young child was “distraught” when Flagler County sheriff’s deputies arrived at her door Saturday evening on Cedarview Court in Palm Coast.

The mother had friends over that evening when she asked Thomas Myers, 36, to start the grill. He “went like crazy,” in the words she used to describe the incident to deputies. The couple’s friends decided to leave to get away from the drama. The woman escorted them out and apologized for Myers’s behavior. While she was outside, Myers went outside and told her angrily that she needed to deal with the kids because he wasn’t about to. She told him she’d be right in.

Next thing she heard was her 5-year-old daughter screaming.







She said her 5 year old claimed Meyers–the girl’s father–pushed her off her high chair and slapped her over the head. The girl’s mother didn’t witness the incident since she was outside. But she heard her daughter scream through the open windows. When she heard the accusation, the girl’s mother took her and went with her to a bedroom, locked the door and called 911.

The girl repeated the allegation when a deputy spoke to her, describing Myers hitting her “so hard” on the head before pushing her and causing her to tumble over and hurting her head on the floor. “I asked her if [Myers] was saying anything to her while he was hitting her, and [the girl] responded, ‘he said he was actually going to try to kill me with his hands.'” The girl called her father “stupid” and “dumb,” and said she could not remember any physical harm in the past. A deputy’s examination of her head indicated no visible signs of injury.

A deputy located Myers walking to a convenience store. Initially, Myers told him he had no identification on him, but later produced a driver’s license. He acknowledged having an argument with his fiancee over their 2-year-old child needing a diaper change, but denied being physical with either child. He said he’d been in the backyard, drinking White Claw and fishing.

Myers, of 135 Blare Drive in Palm Coast, was arrested on a felony child abuse charge and two misdemeanor counts of assault and booked at the Flagler County jail on $4,500 bond. He was released two days later, after posting bail, but is under a no-contact order regarding the child and her mother pending resolution of the case.