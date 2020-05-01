Palm Coast Plan Will Allow Restaurant Use of Sidewalks and Parking Lots For Less Restricted Outdoor Seating

Palm Coast government is scrambling this weekend to craft details of a plan that would allow city restaurants as early as Monday to open with more outdoor seating than they’re used to, or have previously been approved for, that would allow the businesses to comply with safety restrictions but still have a better chance of generating business.









Starting Monday, and following Gov. Ron DeSantis’s gradual reopening of the economy, restaurants in Flagler and all but three Florida counties may reopen their doors for indoor and outdoor seating, but with strict restrictions: indoor seating is limited to 25 percent of floor space–or one in four tables–and outdoor seating must still respect six-foot social distancing rules between tables.

Thinking it still a heavy hardship on restaurants that depend on table volume to be viable, Palm Coast government is devising a plan that, in its broad outlines issued late this afternoon, would significantly relax rules on restaurant use of sidewalks and even parking lots, enabling restaurants to place tables there and compensate for the loss of business they would otherwise continue to suffer if they were limited to the 25 percent rule.

As early as Monday? “I think so,” City Manager Matt Morton said this afternoon. “That’s our goal, to remove barriers, remove obstacles and get people empowered to do what they need to be doing.”

The focus is on restaurants and the service sector, which has been hit hardest by the emergency.







It’s part of a three-pronged plan the city is calling “Welcome Back Palm Coast,” focusing on maximizing renewed momentum for businesses in tandem with maximizing public safety and public health. The more relaxed restaurant rules form one prong. Second, the city intends to be an information hub for businesses navigating the maze of Covid-19-related safety and health rules, from how to acquire personal protection equipment to what products work best in keeping businesses clean within public health guidelines. Third–an untested prong–the city is exploring ways to acquire such things as PPEs and cleaning products for businesses, at cost, using its procurement arm to leverage better prices and thus enable businesses to pay less than they otherwise would. The city would be a conduit. But that idea is still getting vetted.

The restaurant idea originated with Mayor Milissa Holland.

“A friend of mine had shared with me a few stories in regard to other communities in the country looking at when their orders were relaxed,” Holland said, “for restaurants to be able to generate the amount of revenue that would allow them to pay their employees, open up with a revenue that would sustain them through this challenging time, and have our residents be able to get to enjoy that outdoor dining experience. In particular to Palm Coast, we have a lot of parking lots where restaurants are located. So I started with Island Walk and European Village and St. Joe Plaza as a template of how that would work and if it makes sense. I think there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity for us to be creative and allow these restaurants to generate as much revenue as possible through these unprecedented time.”

Holland spoke with Rep. Paul Renner, whose district includes all of Flagler County and who maintains regular ties with the mayor. She wanted to be sure the idea didn’t transgress the governor’s new order and the 25 percent restriction. Renner has been vocally and insistently pushing for addressing economic hardships as equally damaging to society as the coronavirus crisis. “He immediately responded with a very positive response and said he loved the idea and felt it didn’t come in conflict with that at all,” Holland said.

She then turned to Morton, proposing the idea just weeks after proposing Feed Palm Coast, the gargantuan undertaking culminating Saturday with a food distribution to 5,000 families at two locations in th city. Some of the same team that had been working on that, including the Community Development Department’s Jason DeLorenzo and Ray Tyner, is now working on the restaurant initiative.

“I’m grateful that I have a city manager who’s so agile that he’s like, I love this idea,” Holland said, “and he was able to respond quickly with his staff.”







If the broad outlines are in place, there are still many details to be worked out in discussions with the fire chief, with public health, with businesses themselves and with management companies of strip malls, where internal rules could prove challenging to the city’s more expansive approach.

Regarding parking lots, Holland–not unlike other residents–was becoming disheartened at the sight of empty parking spaces, and thought the emptiness could be put to use during the gradual return to normal business, to the restaurants’ advantage. The city is exploring ways to allow restaurants to cordon off sections of parking areas as long as the sections don’t interfere with priority lanes for first responders and the safe ingress and egress (or in and out, in simpler terms) of any parking lot. The city expects that for restaurants that already have outdoor seating, expanding will be less of a challenge than for restaurants that have never had any.

Holland said the relaxed rules would be in place at least until the governor allows restaurants to use 75 percent of their indoor floor space, making the outdoor option less necessary.

A new section of the Virtual City Hall on palmcoastconnect.com will be added under the “Business Resource Center” tab. Here, businesses will be able to find the latest guidance and also find resources for trusted PPE and cleaning materials. Morton said businesses can also contribute ideas through the same dashboard.

“We will continue to measure and adjust both of these initiatives to meet our business community’s needs,” he said. “We are continuously monitoring the data available to us and seeking out new information to better inform these decisions that impact not just our business community, but our community as a whole.”