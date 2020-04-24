Reopening Palm Coast: City Issues Cautious Plan Stretched Over Four Seasons, With Some Permanent Changes

Palm Coast government today issued a recovery plan that anticipates a three-phased reopening of the city and its economy over the next year, cautiously, gradually resuming mostly normal activities while permanently maintaining new norms such as the wearing of masks in public and re-configuring certain interactions. The phases roughly corresponding to seasons and echoing the White House’s three-phased reopening plan issued last week, but tailored to city residents.









The city is not yet at Phase I–meaning it’s not yet ready to reopen, as Phase I benchmarks have not been met. These include a 14-day downward trajectory in local Covid-19 cases. At the moment, cases are rising in Flagler County, and today the state posted a new high in overall, single-day case confirmations since the crisis began.

Palm Coast’s plan does not see the city’s current coronavirus emergency declaration expiring before winter, nor would normal functions such as full access to government facilities and unrestricted staffing at city worksites resume until then. The plan would also foresee keeping shelter-in-place recommendations for vulnerable populations such as the elderly or people with underlying conditions through the fall.

Even when full access to government facilities, unrestricted staffing and public activities for all resume by winter, the city is planning for a “new normal” for a range of services, including interactions between city officials and the public and emergency response procedures. The wearing of face masks in public places would remain a recommendation–if not an eventual requirement– throughout.







The plan sees a lifting of the shelter-in-place recommendation for most residents by early summer, with the limit on activities to “essentials” also lifted. But non-essential travel and limits on socializing in groups larger than 10 would not be lifted until fall, at which time the limit would rise to 50. That means, for example, no summer camps run by the city this year, at least not in the traditional sense. It also means that larger events once conducted at the Palm Coast Community Center would not be possible if they cross the 50-person threshold. In essence, strict social distancing rules in effect now would yield to “moderate” distancing.

The current phase is termed Containment. Phase I is called “Guarded Optimism,” followed by the “Strategic Community Reintegration” of Phase II, and Phase III, “Lift Community Restrictions.”

City Manager Matt Morton developed the plan with city directors, especially with Fire Chief Jerry Forte, and stressed today that it was still a work in progress that would remain as fluid as the emergency has been from its earliest days, with areas of uncertainty filled in only as new knowledge about the virus fills in.

Morton, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland and Fire Chief Jerry Forte presented the plan live from the city’s council chambers in mid-afternoon today, in a 25-minute presentation. (It’s available below.)

Moving from one phase to the next will depend on the governor lifting the current stay-in-place order and on Centers for Disease Control and Health Department recommendations–not on local assumptions, Fire Chief Jerry Forte said. But even when the governor lifts major restrictions, the city is asking residents to continue to abide by certain safety guidelines, including the city’s call on older residents to continue sheltering in place.

“It’s got to be fluid,” Forte said, repeating the word “flexibility” in any planning.

Though major national polls still find large majorities of the public supporting stay-in-place orders (Reuters-Ipso this week found 72 percent support, including 55 percent among Republicans, for sheltering ion place measures until “doctors and public health officials say it is safe”) government officials at all levels have been facing some pressure to lift restrictive orders as economic balms to counter the deepening unemployment crisis.

But all such plans are predicated on “a tremendous amount of assumptions,” in the words of Morton. Those include the assumption that much more testing for Covid-19 will become available, thus facilitating public health officials’ ability to more rigorously monitor any spike in new cases or any clusters, either of which could causes some restrictive rules to resume.

“This is the most current set of assumptions awe have and the most current set of information we have” to reopen the community, Morton said. He called it “this challenge of the unknown.”

Holland said the plan “could change at any given time” either because of a chance in Covid-19, or because of another disaster like a hurricane, which will entail their own contingencies.